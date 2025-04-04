PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi takes over as new ACC president

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been appointed as the new president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He takes over the post from Sri Lanka's Shammi Silva.

Naqvi (46) has been serving as the PCB chief since February 2024. Reacting to his appointment, Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister, said that he was 'deeply honored' to be chosen for the significant post.

“Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game’s growth and global influence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights.

"I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure,” the PCB chief said in an official release from ACC.

Naqvi grabbed headlines when he vehemently urged that the 2025 Champions Trophy be held entirely in Pakistan despite India's reluctance to visit the country. Eventually, though, the BCCI had its way as the Men in Blue played all their matches in Dubai and went on to win the ICC ODI event.

India are set to host the T20 Asia Cup this year, but Pakistan are likely to play their matches outside India. It may be recalled that Pakistan hosted the 2023 Asia Cup, but Team India played all their games in Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.

"It has been a privilege" - Outgoing ACC president Shammi Silva reacts

Reflecting on his tenure as ACC president, Silva, who is also the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity of heading the council. In ACC's official statement, he said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council. The steadfast commitment of our member boards working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC’s stature across the region. I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Mr. Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, under whose leadership the ACC reached significant milestones."

Silva was named the ACC president in December 2024 after his predecessor Jay Shah quit the role to take over the post of ICC chairman. Reacting to Naqvi’s appointment, ACC asserted that his 'elevation signals a renewed focus on unity, growth, and innovation within Asian cricket'.

