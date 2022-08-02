PCB denies players NOC for BBL participation; involvement in ILT20 and CSA T20 reportedly in jeopardy as well

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their players to participate in the next edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Their decision will reportedly ring true regardless of whether a player is centrally contracted or not.

While no Pakistani player has registered for the upcoming inaugural draft, several players were reportedly considering entering their names ahead of the deadline. There is no clarity on whether they can participate in the inaugural editions of the International League T20 (ILT20) or the Cricket South Africa T20 League (CSA T20).

A number of Pakistani players have already been offered contracts by the ILT20 franchises. The tournament boasts a maximum player salary in excess of $400,000. It is to be noted that players have to seek permission from PCB before registering their name for auctions and drafts of overseas T20 leagues.

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ PCB talks about cricket economy and it's growing assets but refraining to give NOC to pakistani cricketers for BBL/ILT20/CSA leagues. This is not only bread and butter but an opportunity for Pakistani cricketers to get international exposure in foreign T20 leagues. Let them play! PCB talks about cricket economy and it's growing assets but refraining to give NOC to pakistani cricketers for BBL/ILT20/CSA leagues. This is not only bread and butter but an opportunity for Pakistani cricketers to get international exposure in foreign T20 leagues. Let them play!

The players had previously voiced their displeasure at not having granted an NOC to participate in the T10 League and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Since then, the board has employed a strategy of allowing players to represent one overseas franchise if they participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Major Pakistani cricketers like Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik nearly went on strike in 2019 before the PCB intervened and made amends.

Frustration growing among players due to PCB's reluctance

Pakistani players are effectively alienated from the world's richest cricketing competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL). Consequently, they tend to look forward to other major overseas leagues for a hefty paycheck and to be a part of franchise cricket abroad.

The Pakistan board initially considered compensating the players for not providing NOCs. However, they could not match the salary offered by overseas franchises.

Moreover, there is a growing sense of friction between the board and the players following the announcement of the contract list. Several players have reportedly opted to consult legal advice to review the contract, which goes up to 150 pages.

While this is considered standard practice in several cricketing nations, players used to sign legal documents without a second glance in Pakistan.

Can Pakistani players convince their cricket board to provide NOCs to participate in the BBL draft and the ensuing tournament? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far