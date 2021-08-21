PCB stalls announcement of squad for ODI series against Afghanistan 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put a hold on announcing the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. They have also stalled a training camp that is slated to start on Saturday in Lahore.

The decision to put things on hold has been made after the Afghanistan Cricket Board are yet to finalize their squad's travel plans to Sri Lanka, where the series will take place as part of the World Cup Super League.

While the new Taliban government has approved the participation of the men's cricket team in events, the cricket board is still in talks with them as well as the US Troops who are monitoring the situation at the Kabul International Airport. A PCB Official said:

“Once they give us the complete series travel plans and itinerary we will have the camp and also release our squad,”

The ODI series in Hambantota is scheduled to take place from September 1 to 5. The fixtures were initially planned to be hosted by the UAE, but the venues are reportedly occupied for the remainder of the IPL.

The cooperation extended by @OfficialSLC signifies the strong cordial relationship between us.

Special thanks to Mr. Ambassador @MAshrafHaidari, @OfficialSLC leadership, Sri Lankan Govt.especially Hon'ble Minister @RajapaksaNamal for their sincere efforts and cooperation. https://t.co/Pz75m7qiAO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 9, 2021

A senior official from Afghanistan claimed they will soon know the travel details following which the squad can be announced for the series.

Few senior players could be rested for series against Afghanistan

The Pakistan national team is currently stationed in the West Indies for a T20I and Test series. They secured the white-ball series by a 1-0 margin and are currently trailing 1-0 in the Test series.

Pakistan has a rigorous schedule ahead which includes home series against New Zealand and England, and the all-important T20 World Cup. The team management will reportedly rest multi-format players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rizwan recently spoke about the mental stress that comes with life inside a bio-bubble. He has informally requested a break ahead of the T20 World Cup as well.

Both nations have been drawn in the same group for the T20 World Cup and will face each other on October 29 in Dubai.

Edited by Diptanil Roy