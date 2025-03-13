PCB trims match fees for National T20 Cup by a whopping 75 per cent: Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a contentious decision regarding their state of affairs in domestic cricket by slashing match fees for the upcoming National T20 Cup to PKR 10,000. In comparison, the participating players were paid PKR 40,000 last year, and as high as PKR 60,000 back in 2022.

Ad

The wage cut, at a time when Pakistan needs to focus on their domestic talent more than ever, comes across as puzzling. According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, a significant reduction in match fees has not been due to concerns with budget or any other financial issue.

The governing body maintains that the players now have several lucrative options within the domestic calendar itself, which includes their pet project, the Champions T20 Cup.

Ad

Trending

"With a number of players also employed by a department (for tournaments such as the President's Trophy) which pays them a monthly salary, the board believes the drop in match fees did not amount to an overall drop in earnings," the report states.

Mohsin Naqvi's reign as PCB Chairman has witnessed exorbitant expenditure, including the arrival and departures of foreign coaches like Gary Kirsten, and Jason Gillespie, among others.

Ad

The hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy called for the renovation of several if not all the venues. Even the Champions T20 Cup's budget was steep for a domestic tournament, as it included the appointment of several notable former players as mentors.

Babar Azam and Naseem Shah withdraw from the National T20 Cup

Key players Babar Azam and Naseem Shah have decided not to participate in the domestic tournament after being dropped from the T20I side for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. According to a report by Express Tribune, the pair were expected to play after a disastrous 2025 Champions Trophy campaign but pulled out at the last minute.

Ad

Babar and Naseem have reportedly cited a packed schedule as the reason for their absence. The pair will play the ODI series against New Zealand, followed by the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The National T20 Cup is scheduled to be held from March 14 to 27, while the 2025 PSL will begin on April 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback