PCB unsure of staging remaining PSL games

The PSL will not conduct the remaining four games

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is having second thoughts about staging the play-offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). All the group stage matches were completed in March but the play-offs could not be played then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes just days after the Board of Governors (BoG) of the PCB had informed PCB about holding the remaining four games of PSL later in 2020. They had also discussed adding a fifth venue to the 2021 edition which will be held between February and March next year.

The franchises have been informed that the four play-off matches would cost around Rs 40.5 million, while the revenue is expected to be between Rs 5 million and Rs 7.5 million, which will result in major losses to the board.

The franchises from Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar qualified for the play-off stage of PSL 5 and Karachi and Lahore, who have never played in the final, have been most vocal about staging the remaining matches later this year.

PCB want to host the PSL in one of two windows

It is to be noted that the PCB is looking at two possible windows: from November 17 to 20 and early December, if the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed to next year. However, according to sources, staging the matches seems quite difficult. Even the top officials of the board are not keen on organising the matches as it will not be easy to find a window for the availability of the foreign players for the remaining matches.

It has been learnt that there is a proposal to close accounts by ending PSL-5 at the stage where it was stopped. However, it has not yet been decided whether Multan Sultans will be declared the champions for being the table-toppers or whether the league will end without a winner.

The PCB is also hugely in favour of the Asia Cup being held this year in its allotted window in September, something the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has objected to since they are planning to stage the IPL during that period.