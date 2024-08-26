PCB unveils five former cricketers as Champion Cup team mentors ahead of domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has selected Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfaraz Ahmed as the mentors for the five Champion Cup sides on three-year contracts. The board has revealed that the names and squads of the sides will be revealed in due course.

The first assignment for all five mentors for the domestic season 2024-25 will be the Champions One-day Cup, which is set to take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29.

The best cricketers will feature in the tournament in a single-league competition. The venue will also host its first senior men's competitive fixture in nearly two years. It last did so in March 2022 between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The five mentors have featured in a staggering 1,621 international matches, scoring 32,780 runs and bagging 1,503 scalps between them.

The likes of Sarfaraz, Malik, and Misbah have also been part of ICC Trophy-winning teams. Waqar and Saqlain were members of the side that finished as the 1999 World Cup final runners-up.

"Five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers" - PCB chief

Mohsin Naqvi. (Image Credits: PCB Twitter)

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi expects all five mentors to deploy their wealth of cricketing knowledge and expertise to nurture emerging players to significant effect. Naqvi also feels this can facilitate a smooth transition from domestic to international cricket, elaborating as quoted by pcb.co.pk:

“I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams. These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats.

"This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men's cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. These five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers. They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes, while also providing support in leadership and personal development."

The men's team is currently involved in a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

