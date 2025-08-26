"Peete ho?" - Ross Taylor's hilarious interaction with fans in Hindi amid CLT10 2025 [Watch]

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor was spotted interacting with fans in Hindi. The incident took place during the recently concluded Champions League T10 2025.Taylor was the skipper of the Stellar Stallions in the tennis ball T10 league. During the tournament, the 41-year-old was involved in a hilarious interaction with some fans at the stadium.A video surfaced on social media in which Taylor can be seen asking a few spectators if they were drunk. Interestingly, he used Hindi to communicate with the fans.Taylor remarked:&quot;Peete ho? Too much drink?&quot;You can watch the clip below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, the Dwayne Smith-led Super Sonic beat Shaun Marsh's Supreme Strikers in the final of CLT10 2025 in Noida. The side chased down the 106-run target in just 5.4 overs.&quot;Chup raho&quot; - Ross Taylor learns new Hindi words during an interview amid CLT10 2025Ross Taylor was asked about his love for the Hindi language during a recent interview. During the segment, the former Blackcaps batter asked the interviewer how to say 'keep quiet' in Hindi.On being asked about his fondness for the language, Taylor said:&quot;My vocabulary every time I come, but you need to tell me how to say, 'Be quiet'. Chup raho, chup raho.&quot;In the same interview, Taylor reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinching their maiden IPL title. The right-handed batter who was part of the RCB squad in the inaugural edition in 2008 said:&quot;Oh very much so I think, being there from the first year, coming close in 2009 and for Virat to be loyal and stay with RCB and for him to be there at the end. Some pretty good fans all around the world.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoss Taylor represented RCB from 2008 to 2011. He has also plied his trade for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils (re-christened as Delhi Capitals) and the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the IPL. He played 55 matches and finished with 1,017 runs at a strike rate of 123.72.