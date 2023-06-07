"People live the game back home" - Virat Kohli opens up on carrying the nation's hopes ahead of WTC 2023 final

Former India skipper Virat Kohli opened up on the significance of cricket back home in India ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India will square off against Australia at the Oval starting Wednesday, June 7.

Kohli captained the side in India's defeat at the hands of New Zealand by eight wickets at the inaugural WTC final in Southampton a couple of years back.

As India attempt to break the ICC Trophy drought, Kohli spoke to the ICC about why and how cricket is so significant back in the country.

"I think cricket blends perfectly into the fabric of our culture and that is precisely why you see a lot of emotion and passion when it comes to Indian cricket," Kohli said. "It's because people live the game back home. It's the biggest sport back home and that's why it's seems so special and so significant."

"Whenever you see India play anywhere in the world, you see people come and watch with so much keenness and so much interest because it makes them wake up in the morning and go watch India play and it's not forced," he added. "It's a very natural and a free-flowing feeling they've towards watching us play and we are just glad we are getting to do it for us as a team, for the fans and it's an honor to play for India."

Skipper Rohit Sharma also echoed Virat Kohli's statements. He feels the pressure and the scrutiny on the Indian players is immense despite the incredible fan support.

"We have got a population of 1.4 billion, one must understand that there's so much pressure. There is so much at stake to keep your place, to keep performing, it's definitely not easy. Lot of eyeballs on you as a player as a team, but it's been fun," Rohit said.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been part of winning teams for India in ICC events early in their careers. However, ICC trophies have deserted them over the past 10 years, with numerous heartbreaks at the business end of the tournaments.

"We can make easily 2-3 sides of Indian cricket" - Ravindra Jadeja ahead of WTC final

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spoke about the incredible feeling of playing in front of huge crowds and receiving tremendous fan support all around the globe.

Jadeja also stressed that the support and fan following stem from the rich talent pool in India.

"We have a lot of talent who play cricket back in India. We can make easily 2-3 sides of Indian cricket, such is the talent we've got. Being an Indian player, to be picked in the Test team and play for India, that's a huge thing as a cricketer," Jadeja said.

"Cricket is like everything in India," he added. "The fans, the supporters have been wonderful throughout, whenever we play in India, they come in big numbers and support and cheer for us which is amazing. And even in England we get massive support so playing in front of them is an amazing feeling."

Head coach Rahul Dravid believes that the diversity and variety in skill levels among Indian players was the primary reason for the popularity of cricket in India.

"I think it's great to watch India play because you get to see so much of variety, you get to see so much of skill," Dravid said. "You get to see many facets of the game but it's a very skillful kind of cricket, it's dependant a lot on swing and seam when we bowl, there is a lot of spinners, lot of mystery and skill to it."

"Even our batsmen, there is a lot of wrist, lot of timing, that's I think really the Indian way, for us to trust our skill and our ability and of course to add on the fitness side of things to that and to develop the strength and the resilience in the group. But we'll always be recognized as people with incredible flair and skill for the game," he added.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to win the elusive ICC silverware after a 10-year drought at the WTC final. India's last ICC title also came on the English shores at the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Poll : 0 votes