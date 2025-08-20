"Perfect candidate after Virat's retirement" - Deep Dasgupta's huge statement on Team India star post 2025 Asia Cup squad announcement

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta hailed Shubman Gill as the perfect candidate to replace Virat Kohli in the T20I squad. Notably, Virat retired from the format post the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Shubman Gill, who last played a T20I before the 2024 T20 World Cup, came back to the squad after being named vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Deep Dasgupta, in an exclusive interview with Sports Today, reckoned that Gill was the perfect replacement in India's T20I set-up after Virat's retirement. Virat was someone who anchored the innings and changed gears according to the situation in the T20 format. Deep Dasgupta felt that Gill was someone who could do the same.

"Shubman is a good example of someone post Virat's retirement who can bat according to the situation. Because what Virat did over the years successfully and brilliantly, you also need guys like that who can bat through an innings, build and anchor an innings. For me, Shubman is the perfect candidate after Virat's retirement who can do that job," he said. (1:43)

Shubman Gill recently became India's Test captain and is also the vice-captain in ODIs. His selection for the 2025 Asia Cup raised a debate that he could be pushed to be an all-format star. However, Deep Dasgupta felt that it was unfair and that there was merit behind his selection. He highlighted Gill's performance in IPL 2025 and made his point.

"He's got 600 plus runs in the IPL. He's got good numbers in T20 format. It's not that you're picking some random person. I think it's really unfair to say things like that. This cannot be a reason for sure," he reflected. (6:36)

The right-hander scored 650 runs from 15 outings in IPL 2025 at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 155.87. He also struck six half-centuries and performed consistently for the Gujarat Titans (GT). Overall, he has piled on 5121 runs from 160 T20s at a strike-rate of 138.89 with six hundreds and 32 fifties.

Deep Dasgupta wants the team management to be honest with Sanju Samson

Shubman Gill could very well open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma after his return to the T20I side. In the recent past, Sanju Samson has opened the batting with Abhishek. However, with Gill's return, Samson could lose his spot at the top.

Deep Dasgupta stated that every player would get their opportunity with the amount of T20 cricket to be played. He reckoned that the team combination mattered more than an individual player. That said, he added that the management would have to be honest with Samson and communicate about the team's requirements.

"I won't drop him (Sanju). You're playing so much of T20 nowadays. I'm sure everyone will get their opportunity. It is a combination thing. We tend to make it very individual-based, like what do you say to X or what happens to Y. If the team requires that, you say it and be honest. He's a captain as well, he leads a side, and he knows what it is. You be upfront and honest," he said. (5:09)

As an opener, Sanju Samson has played 17 T20Is so far. He has scored 522 runs at an average of 32.63 and a strike-rate of 178.77. Moreover, all three of his T20I hundreds have come while he has opened the batting.

