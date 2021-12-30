Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match postponed due to Covid-19 case

The 27th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars has been put on hold. The decision was made after a coaching staff member from the Melbourne camp tested positive for Covid-19.

All players have been tested once again, but the results won't be available prior to the scheduled start of the match (7.15 p.m. local time) today, forcing the postponement.

A BBL statement said:

"Tonight's KFC Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium has been postponed. A member of the Stars' support staff receieved a positive COVID-19 test result this afternoon. All Stars players and staff who have been in contact with the positive case, then undertook PCR Tests as soon as possible and are awaiting results. The league will advise a new date for the match as soon as possible."

It's the first WBBL or BBL match to be postponed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Haris Rauf was slated to make his return to the Melbourne Stars. The Pakistan speedster was roped-in by the franchise, who battled a severe injury crisis at the start of the tournament.

The match was shaped as a blockbuster clash with T20 World Cup winners Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa going head-to-head with the in-form Mitch Marsh.

Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars sit at the opposite ends of the points table

Three-time finalists Melbourne Stars currently sit sixth in the table with three wins and three losses. The franchise began the tournament on a horrid note following a record defeat against defending champions Sydney Sixers.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, got off to a flying start with six consecutive wins. The streak was snapped by Sydney Thunder on Tuesday. The franchise currently sits second below the Sydney Sixers on the basis of net run rate.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan