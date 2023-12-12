Phil Simmons appointed as Karachi Kings head coach ahead of PSL 2024 

The coaching overhaul in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues as the Karachi Kings have announced the appointment of Phil Simmons as their new head coach. This marks the first coaching stint in franchise cricket for the former West Indies and Afghanistan head coach.

The franchise are in desperate need of stability, with each of their last three seasons having a different head coach. The results have not gone in their favor as well following two consecutive campaigns without playoff action.

The Kings finished fifth in the 2023 season and finished bottom of the table in 2022 - where they only won a solitary match.

“Returning to Karachi, a city I hold dear from my playing days, feels like a homecoming. I am thrilled to join forces with Haider Azhar and the rest of the team’s think tank, drawing from the rich cricketing heritage of this country," Simmons said of his appointment by the Karachi Kings.

"I am thankful to team owner Salman Iqbal, CEO Tariq Wasi, and Karachi Kings management for this opportunity. We are eager to move ahead with our rebuilding and restart process of Karachi Kings and establish this franchise as a match-winning unit," the newly appointed head coach further stated.

“We are honored to have Phil Simmons join us as the Head Coach. His remarkable track record as a coach and player speaks volumes about his calibre. We are confident his leadership will drive Karachi Kings to greater heights," Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal said.

The Karachi Kings have had a serious overhaul in the off season, with their stalwart Imad Wasim switching sides to Islamabad United in a trade move.

The franchise have acquired some credible players like Shan Masood and Hasan Ali as well, and are on the lookout to make a title charge.

Phil Simmons guided the West Indies to the 2016 T20 World Cup

Phil Simmons, who represented the West Indies in 26 Tests and 143 ODIs, switched to coaching in 2002. His first coaching stint was with Zimbabwe, which was followed by a lengthy eight-year tenure with Ireland.

He had two different stints with the West Indies cricket team, where he guided them to their second T20 World Cup title, before relinquishing the role in 2016 itself.

Simmons was once again appointed as head coach of his country in 2019, but resigned after the team's exit in the Super 12s stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.