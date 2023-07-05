[Photo] "A grateful heart is the best kind to have" - Rishabh Pant's inspirational post while rehab at NCA

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant shared a picture from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) earlier today (July 5). Pant has been recovering from his injuries at the NCA in Bengaluru. He has regularly shared photos of himself on Instagram to keep his fans updated about his recovery.

In a new photo posted by Rishabh Pant on Instagram earlier today, the wicketkeeper batter can be seen walking in the gym area. He is facing backwards to the camera, while a motivational line on the wall reads, 'Be Legendary'.

Captioning the post, Rishabh wrote on Instagram:

"A Grateful heart is the best kind to have."

Pant's knee is strapped in the photo. Fans wished him a speedy recovery in the comments box. The post has received more than 2,000 comments so far, while over 300,000 fans have liked the post. Pant's Delhi Capitals teammate David Warner commented:

"Keep going legend."

Will Rishabh Pant return to the cricket field in 2023?

It seems unlikely that Pant will be fit to play any format of cricket in the year 2023. He is yet to achieve 100% fitness, and considering that he underwent surgery earlier this year, his body may take more time to heal.

Rishabh Pant's progress impressed the medical team, and they ruled out a second surgery earlier this year. However, Pant is not cleared to play yet. He has slowly resumed his daily activities and has been working on a rehab programme.

Pant will aim to make a return to the cricket field in 2024. He may first prefer playing domestic cricket before making himself available for IPL and international cricket. Pant's absence has hurt the Indian team a lot.

The Indian fans missed his presence in the middle-order for the WTC Final against Australia. It will be interesting to see how India performs in the World Cup without their star wicketkeeper.

