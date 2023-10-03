[Photo] Contestant fails to answer cricket-related question asked for ₹25 lakh in popular Indian quiz show KBC

Popular Indian quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) asked a question related to cricket to a contestant for the prize of ₹25 lakh. The contestant did not know the correct answer and decided to quit the game.

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked a cricket-related question to banker Varsha Saraogi after she won ₹12.5 lakh. It was a question related to England's former captains. The question read as follows:

"Which of these former English cricket captains was not born in India?"

Expand Tweet

The four options for the question were Nasser Hussain, Douglas Jardine, Colin Cowdrey and Ted Dexter. Varsha Saraogi did not know the correct answer and decided to quit the game. She won total ₹12.5 lakh prize money.

Which of the English cricket team captains was not born in India?

It was a difficult question, and not many fans would know the correct answer as well. The answer to the question is Ted Dexter. In case you didn't know, Dexter was born in Milan, Italy. He played 62 Test matches for England from 1958 to 1968, scalping 66 wickets and scoring 4,502 runs.

England played 30 Test matches under Ted Dexter's captaincy. Dexter won nine and lost seven matches as England captain. The other 14 matches ended in a draw.

Expand Tweet

The other three English captains were born in India. Nasser Hussain was born in Chennai, India. He led England to 17 Test victories and had a 28-27 win-loss record as the ODI skipper of England. Hussain works as a commentator now.

Douglas Jardine was born in Bombay (now known as Mumbai) in India. He scored 1,296 runs in 22 Test matches for the England team. He had an impressive 9-1 win-loss record as captain of England in Tests.

Colin Cowdrey was born in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. He recorded eight wins and four losses as the Test captain of England.