[Photo] Mayank Agarwal posts picture with his own water bottle on flight ahead of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 knockouts

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal posted a picture of himself holding a water bottle in his hand while on a flight ahead of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. Agarwal had to be admitted to a hospital earlier this year after he consumed an unknown dangerous liquid during a flight.

To ensure that the same situation did not repeat, Agarwal took his own water bottle on the plane this time. Agarwal even posted a photo on social media with the following caption:

"Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa !" (I will not take any risk this time).

The photo has received over 13,000 likes on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many users posting laughing emojis in the comments section.

Mayank Agarwal will lead Karnataka in the first quarter-final match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 against Vidarbha. Nagpur's Civil Lines Stadium will play host to the knockout fixture from February 23 to 27.

Can Mayank Agarwal lead Karnataka to the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 championship?

Mayank Agarwal has scored 398 runs this season so far (Image: Getty)

Karnataka finished second in the Elite Group C points table of Ranji Trophy 2023-24. The team registered three wins in seven matches. In the other four matches, Karnataka recorded one defeat and three draws.

They finished with 27 points in seven games and edged Gujarat for a place in the quarter-finals. Gujarat finished third on the table with 25 points. Notably, Gujarat registered four wins in seven matches, but they suffered two defeats as well.

Karnataka's next opponent, Vidarbha, finished at the top of the Elite Group A points table by earning 33 points from seven matches. Vidarbha were in red hot form as they recorded five wins in the group stage. It will be interesting to see if captain Agarwal can lead Karnataka to a victory over the in-form Vidarbha side.

