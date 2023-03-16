[Picture] Fans climb trees to watch Nepal vs UAE in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 

In a hilarious development in Nepal, fans climbed trees to witness the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 against UAE outside the Tribhuvan International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

In a picture shared by a Twitter user, at least half a dozen people could be seen enjoying the fixture from a tree. Meanwhile, at least 1000 spectators could be seen watching the game from the outskirts.

He captioned the post:

“So much crowd outside the field, selfless love and affection.”

UAE win the toss and opts to bat against Nepal

As far as the match is concerned, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 310/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Asif Khan remained unbeaten on 101 off 42 balls, including 11 fours and four maximums.

Meanwhile, Vriitya Aravind contributed 94 off 138 deliveries, which included two sixes and eight fours. Waseem, too, scored a quickfire 63 off 49, including six maximums and two fours.

For Nepal, Dipendra Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 2/19. Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi and Sompal Kami scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Rohit Paudel’s side were batting at 75/3 after 12 overs, with Kushal Bhurtel and Bhim Sharki at the crease.

It’s worth mentioning that Nepal and UAE are placed fourth and sixth in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, Scotland and Oman have already qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The top three teams will advance to the 2023 CWC qualifier tournament, while the bottom four teams will play the 2023 CWC Qualifier play-off.

Meanwhile, seven of the eight teams have qualified for the 2023 WC in India. They are England, New Zealand, India as hosts, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, West Indies, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in a race to directly qualify for the 50-over World Cup later this year.

Click here to check the Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Poll : 0 votes