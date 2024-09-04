[Picture] “Good morning” - Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sleeps beside the trophy after winning historic Test series against Pakistan

On Wednesday, September 4, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto shared a picture of himself sleeping with the elusive trophy after his team registered a historic Test series win in and against Pakistan. Bangladesh registered a 2-0 whitewash over the hosts after winning the second Test by six wickets in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The visitors had won the opening game by 10 wickets.

In the process, Bangladesh won their maiden Test series against Pakistan. Before this series, Bangladesh had not won a single Test against the Men in Green in 12 attempts.

Shanto shared a picture of himself with the trophy on Facebook and captioned it:

“Good morning.”

Shanto, however, failed to deliver with the bat, scoring 16, 4, and 38 in his three outings in Pakistan.

“Next series is very important and this win gives us a lot of confidence” – Najmul Hossain Shanto looks forward to the IND vs BAN challenge

After scripting history in Pakistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto has backed Bangladesh to continue their impressive performance against India in the upcoming two-match Test series.

He reserved special praise for Mehidy Hasan Miraz for his all-round performance and spoke about the importance of senior players Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan in the series against India. The 26-year-old said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):

“The next series is very important and this win gives us a lot of confidence. We have a lot of experience in Mushi and Shakib, and they will be important in India. (On Miraz) The way he bowled and took 5 wickets in these conditions is very impressive, and hope he can do the same against India.”

Bangladesh will play their first of the two Tests against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19 onwards. They are yet to win a Test against India, losing 11 out of 13 games. Two matches ended in a draw. Thus, Najmul Hossain Shanto and company will be keen to make amends in India after success in Pakistan.

