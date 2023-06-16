[Picture] Rohit Sharma shares a refreshing selfie from the beach ahead of India’s tour of the West Indies

Team India captain Rohit Sharma shared a refreshing selfie from the beach after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final on Friday, June 16.

The 36-year-old was seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a matching hat as he smiled at the camera with a picturesque blue sea in the background featuring several yachts.

Replying to the post, Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh replied:

“Pre saving my phone.”

Suryakumar Yadav added:

“Nice hat b-Ro.”

Earlier on Thursday, June 15, Sharma shared a family picture, enjoying quality time with his wife Ritika, and daughter Samaira. Reacting to the post, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replied:

“Copying my style!! Looks good.”

For the uninitiated, Rohit Sharma’s break comes after playing continuous cricket since February. The right-handed led India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, and most recently in the WTC final.

“I have full faith” – Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. This came after India lost to Australia by 209 runs in the WTC final. He told Aaj Tak:

"The selectors needed a captain after Virat [Kohli] left and Rohit was the best that time. He had won 5 IPL trophies and done well at the international level as well; he won the [2018] Asia Cup. He was the best option. India also played in the final of the Test championship, although we lost."

He continued:

“I have full faith in Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions.”

Rohit Sharma recently scored 15 and 43 in the WTC final. He will next be seen in action during India’s tour of the West Indies comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in July and August.

