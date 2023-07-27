[Picture] Suryakumar Yadav spotted wearing Sanju Samson’s jersey in IND vs WI 1st ODI

Suryakumar Yadav was spotted wearing Sanju Samson’s jersey during the first ODI between India and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, July 27.

This is yet another instance that an Indian player is forced to wear his teammate’s jersey due to logistical issues with luggage not arriving on time.

Suryakumar Yadav was forced to wear Sanju Samson's jersey due to a logistical issue. [Pic credits: FanCode]

On the professional front, Yadav was picked ahead of wicketkeeper-batter Samson in the playing XI. That came even as the Mumbai batter registered three consecutive golden ducks during the last ODI series against Australia at home. The Men in Blue lost the series 2-1.

It’s worth noting that Yadav has failed to make a mark in the 50-over format, with just 433 runs in 23 games at an underwhelming average of 24.05, including two fifties.

Samson, on the other hand, has, so far, amassed 330 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 66, including two half-centuries.

India opt to field against West Indies in 1st ODI; Sanju Samson benched

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field in the first ODI against West Indies. The talented pacer, Mukesh Kumar makes his debut, as Mohammed Siraj was ruled out due to injury. The other two fast bowlers in the line-up are Umran Malik and Shardul Thakur.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said:

"We are gonna field first, no particular reason. We are gonna try a few different things. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset.

He added:

"At times, we are going to try out different players but the results are important for us. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners."

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies XI: Shai Hope (w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

Click here to follow IND vs WI 1st ODI live score updates.