[Picture] Yuzvendra Chahal shares a picturesque photo from his maiden County Championship appearance for Northamptonshire

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picturesque snapshot after receiving his debut County Championship cap for Northamptonshire in the Division Two on Friday, August 23. The leg-spinner took to Instagram to reveal his debut cap number on social media.

Northamptonshire are playing against Middlesex in Northwood. Chahal has pledged to play the first five games for the Steelbacks this season. Other Indian players to have played for Northamptonshire are Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, and Prithvi Shaw (playing currently).

Take a look at Chahal’s latest post on Instagram:

Yuzvendra Chahal will now look to continue to weave his magic after bagging a fifer on Northamptonshire debut in their last One-Day Cup game against Kent earlier this month. The 34-year-old needs four wickets to complete 100 scalps in his first-class career.

Interestingly, Chahal has never played a Test match for Team India.

Chahal’s decision to play for Northamptonshire came after he was snubbed for the T20I series in Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. He was also left out of the 50-over series against the Islanders.

“I have a similar dream too” – When Yuzvendra Chahal expressed his desire to play Test cricket for India

Yuzvendra Chahal, in a 2023 interview, revealed that he wishes to play Test cricket for Team India. He told CricTracker (via India Today):

“Every cricketer has a dream of representing his/her team on the international platform. And they reach the pinnacle when they wear whites and play red-ball cricket. I have a similar dream too. I have achieved a lot in white-ball cricket, but red-ball is still on my checklist.”

“I still have the dream of getting the tag of ‘Test cricketer’ next to my name. I try to give my best in domestic and Ranji games so as to fulfill this dream of mine, and I hope to get the opportunity of representing the Indian Test team soon,” he added.

Team India will next play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19 in Chennai. They are also scheduled to play three Tests against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus Australia later this year.

