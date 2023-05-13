Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul is recently seen spending quality time with his wife Athiya Shetty as he recovers from the hip injury that ruled him out of the IPL 2023 and the WTC final.

The 31-year-old, who recently underwent a successful surgery, took to Instagram to share several snapshots with his better half. In the pictures, the right-handed batter can be seen walking on crutches as he undergoes rehabilitation ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup.

KL Rahul captioned the post:

“Out and about.”

The development comes days after Rahul confirmed that he underwent a successful surgery. The right-handed batter sustained an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43 of IPL 2023 between LSG and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 1.

In an Instagram post after the surgery, he wrote:

“I just got done with my surgery – it was successful. I’m officially on the road to recovery now.”

It’s worth noting that Rahul tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in January this year. Since then, the Karnataka batter was busy playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He then joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shortly for the 2023 season of the IPL.

KL Rahul to undergo rehab at NCA

After a successful surgery, KL Rahul will now return to India for his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in his hometown, Bengaluru. He is likely to regain full fitness ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in September this year.

In a press release, the BCCI clarified that Rahul won’t be part of the ICC World Test Championship final.

“After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.”

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has replaced Rahul as KS Bharat’s backup keeper for the WTC final.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav.

