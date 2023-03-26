"Pindi ka pitch curator khatre mai hai !!"- Top 10 funny memes South Africa vs West Indies T20I produces an all-time record aggregate of 517 runs

South Africa beat West Indies by six wickets in the second T20I at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday, March 26, to level the three-match series 1-1. The hosts produced an all-time highest chase in T20I history, courtesy of a sensational batting display.

South African captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Johnson Charles (118) scored a bludgeoning century to power West Indies to a mammoth total of 258/5 in 20 overs. Kyle Mayers (51) and Romario Shepherd (41*) chipped in with valuable knocks to assist Charles' cause.

In response, Quinton de Kock (100 off 44 balls) and Reeza Hendricks (68 off 28 balls) provided a perfect start with a blistering 152-run opening partnership in just 10.5 overs. West Indies bowlers looked completely clueless against the rampaging De Kock, who brought up his maiden T20I century to put his side firmly on the path to victory.

The visitors picked up a couple of wickets after the 11th over to try to get back into the game. Aiden Markram (39*) and Heinrich Klaasen (16*) played crucial cameos and finished the game in 18.5 overs for the South African side.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram reflected on the win, saying:

"Sometimes you just have to laugh it off. It was absolutely phenomenal the way the lads went about. Our dressing room was quite calm at the halfway stage. We felt that they were 10-15 runs short. Credit to the openers for getting us off to such a good start.

"Hendricks was good as well, we spoke a lot about Quinton (de Kock) but Hendricks did it his own way. We were in a situation where we had to back ourselves and go for our shots. We are excited for the Wanderers on Tuesday, so let's hope that it will also be a good game. Our supporters have been great, we want to appreciate them and thank them for coming."

Cricket fans enjoyed an exhilarating high-scoring contest between the South African team and West Indies on Sunday evening. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes.

Fans react after South Africa produces a highest-ever T20I chase in 2nd T20I vs West Indies

