“He ordered a pint of milk in a nightclub” - Wasim Akram reveals crazy incident while partying with Imran Khan in London

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Nov 24, 2022 02:13 PM IST
Wasim Akram (left) and Imran Khan. Pic: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed a bizarre incident where his idol Imran Khan ordered a pint of milk in a nightclub because he did not drink. The 56-year-old former left-armer recalled that the crazy event occurred while they were partying in London.

It is no secret that Imran mentored Akram and Waqar Younis and played a big role in molding them into match-winners for Pakistan. Till this day, both Akram and Younis hold their former captain in very high esteem.

During his playing days, Imran was renowned for being a party animal. However, during his interaction on “The Grade Cricketer” YouTube channel, Akram opened up on a weird incident that took place while they were in a London nightclub. Akam recalled:

“For me, it (partying) was fun. I was young and Imran said, ‘let’s go to a nightclub’. He called me in my room. I said, ‘yes skipper, I am ready’. We went to a nightclub in King’s Cross (London). He walked in and people recognized (him).
"He ordered a pint of milk because he never drank in his life. They got him milk in a nightclub! There was a queue of only girls to shake hands with Imran. I just said, 'that’s awesome',” Akram added.
Imran and Akram played key roles in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph. While skipper Imran top-scored with 72 in the final against England, Akram was the Player of the Match for his all-round performance - 33 off 18 & 3/49.

“They went into chat into the house” - Akram recalls another interesting experience with Imran

Sharing another amusing experience, Akram recalled how he and Ijaz Ahmed were left behind by Imran on a deserted island in West Indies in 1998. The incident occurred on a rest day during the Guyana Test of that tour. The 56-year-old revealed:

“There was a Test match in Guyana in 1988. Those days there was a rest day. He (Imran) told me and Ijaz (Ahmed), we were going on a trip. One of his friends, she had her own plane. We sat on a private plane and reached a deserted island, owned by her dad. They went into chat into the house.
“Me and Ijaz just looked at each other - what should we do now? We can’t even go back to the hotel. Some workers took us on a boat. We came back after 7-8 hours. Imran was ready to go,” a smiling Akram added.
Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Akram represented Pakistan from 1984 to 2003 and claimed over 900 international wickets.

