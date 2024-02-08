"Pitaji mai knockout mein AUS se firse haar gaya"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's loss vs Australia in semi-final of 2024 Under 19 World Cup

Pakistan crashed out of the 2024 Under 19 World Cup on Thursday (February 8) after a disappointing one-wicket loss against Australia in the semi-final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Green could only score 179 runs in 48.5 overs before getting all-out. Azan Awais (52), Arafat Minhas (52), and Shamyl Hussain (17) were the only batters to score in double digits for the Pakistan side.

Tom Straker starred for Australia with the ball by picking up six wickets to dismantle the opposition batting line-up.

In response, Australia opener Harry Dixon (50) anchored the chase with a watchful half-century before departing at the halfway stage of the innings. Oliver Peake (49), Tom Campbell (25), and Raf MacMillan (19*) chipped in with mini contributions lower down the order to see their side through in a tense finish.

Ali Raza (4/34) and Arafat Minhas (2/20) bowled magnificently for the Asian side and tried their best, but their team eventually fell short marginally.

"Boys fought really well, especially the bowlers"- Pakistan Under 19 team captain Saad Baig after loss against Australia

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Saad Baig opined that they scored a below-par total in the first innings with the bat. He said:

"It's difficult to finish as the losing team. We fell short by 10-20 runs, I feel with the bat. Boys fought really well, especially the bowlers. The fight was strong but it was just not to be."

"15 to 20 runs more would have been really handy on this pitch. As captain, I feel proud to represent my country in this capacity but this is a game and someone will lose, so, we have to take it forward from here.

India will lock horns with Australia in the final of the 2024 Under 19 World Cup on Sunday (February 11).

