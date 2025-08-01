Fans reacted after Prasidh Krishna ran through the England batting order to put India on top in the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Krishna registered his best-ever Test figures of 4/60 as England were at 242/8 before rain stopped play in the third session.Krishna opened his account by forcing Zak Crawley (64) to give away his wicket with a bouncer. At the stroke of Tea, the right-arm pacer induced an edge off Jamie Smith (8) and trapped Jamie Overton (0) lbw in the same over.Soon after, Krishna got better of Gus Atkinson (11), who was starting to look dangerous after finding the fence on two occasions. Before he could deliver his next over, rain stopped play.Fans appreciated Prasidh Krishna's impressive spell, and felt he proved his naysayers wrong. One of them wrote:&quot;Prasidh Krishna giving it back and proving why he belongs to the big stage. Pity on these keyboard warriors 😅&quot;&quot;Downfall of England cricket started now. Repeat with me, Jai Shree Prasidh Krishna,&quot; another fan wrote.Here are some other reactions:&quot;I know Prasidh’s test career has been ordinary so far I really couldn’t dislike him as a bowler bcoz he has really impressive ingredients as test bowler. Only if he has some basic consistency man. But, what double wicket over that is from Prasidh,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Prasidh seems to have got the better through the series, need to stick with him ig especially given potential value in SA/AUS, would help if Harshit turned out good,&quot; another posted.&quot;One bad game, and people forget how good Prasidh Krishna has been in 2025 first in BGT than IPL and now England Test series he is dominating everywhere. ❤️🔥&quot; a fan commented.Prasidh Krishna was dropped due to his disappointing performances in ENG vs IND 2025 seriesPrasidh Krishna was dropped from India's XI in the third Test, which was played at Lord's due to his lack of wickets and an expensive economy.Krishna began the series on a mediocre note, recording figures of 3/128 and 2/92 at Leeds, which saw England win by five wickets. Although, he took three wickets in the first innings, he leaked the runs at an economy of 6.40.During the Edgbaston Test, Krishna ended with figures of 0/72 &amp; 1/39. Although India won the game by 336 runs, he made way for Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep retained his place in the Lord's Test.Prasidh Krishna made a comeback into the fifth Test by replacing Bumrah and has justified his selection so far.