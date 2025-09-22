"Played a safe innings and still struck at around 200" - Former India star hails Shubman Gill's knock in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match 

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised opening batter Shubman Gill's ability to maintain a high strike rate without taking any undue risks during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. The Indian vice-captain was due for a statement knock after a bleak start to the campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Gill, overcoming the failures in the group stage, struck a well-compiled 28-ball 47 during the run chase at the Dubai International Stadium. Although he played second fiddle to Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind knock from the other end, at one point Gill was outscoring his partner, with a strike rate of over 200.

While the boundaries dried out after the power play, Gill continued to tick along at an ideal pace, before being castled by a stunning delivery by Faheem Ashraf in the 11th over. His innings included eight fours in total, as his orthodox knock, coupled with Abhishek Sharma's pyrotechnics, led to a 105-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Gill's strike rate dipped a touch in the middle overs, but he still finished with a healthy figure of 167.86 in the end.

R Ashwin noted how Gill has begun to express himself, and predicts him to produce more such displays in the remainder of the tournament.

"Gill played a safe innings, and he still struck at around 200. He has not completely expressed himself, but this innings will give him confidence. He has not scored big in the Asia Cup so far, now he will start expressing himself much more. Today, he also reverse-swept, which I have not seen Shubman Gill do," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel .

The ace batter was seen practicing the reverse sweep off Abhishek Sharma's bowling in the nets ahead of the clash against Pakistan.

"Bumrah is not going to have several off days" - R Ashwin praises India's 'professional' bowling display against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

A major glaring point from Team India's performance was Jasprit Bumrah's efforts in the first innings. Bowling three overs in the powerplay, he was hit for 34 runs, and conceded 11 runs off his final over. The speedster conceded six boundaries in the powerplay, needing the spinners and Shivam Dube to drag things back in the middle overs.

R Ashwin defended Bumrah, stating that the pacer just had an unusual off day, which is not a concern by any means. Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had also defended the pacer's performance during the post-match presentation, stating that he is not a robot.

"Shivam Dube took complete advantage of what was in his favor, so definitely props to him. Bumrah is not going to have several off days, but Indian bowling was clinical once again. In my view, India were very very professional with the ball," Ashwin concluded.

The Men in Blue , currently atop the Super 4 stage table on the basis of net run-rate, will face the second-placed Bangladesh, who defeated Sri Lanka in their last outing. The two sides will face each other on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Stadium.

