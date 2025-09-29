  • home icon
"Played Shivam Dube like Hardik Pandya" - Former Indian cricketer's brutal take on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 29, 2025 23:01 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Shivam Dube bowled a miserly spell for India in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sadagopan Ramesh criticized Pakistan for their outdated batting style in T20Is after their loss to Team India in the 2025 Asia Cup final on September 28. Despite India playing only four regular bowlers, with Shivam Dube as the fifth bowling option, the Men in Green failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Pakistan scored only 23 runs off Dube's three overs, two of which were bowled in the powerplay. They endured a dismal collapse from 113/1 in the 13th over to be bowled out for a sub-par 146.

Talking about the difference in calibre between India and Pakistan's batting, Ramesh said on his YouTube channel (8:18):

"When Pakistan kept losing wickets from 113/1, they never changed their method. They kept playing for boundaries and sixes without ever assessing the situation. Pakistan batters also lack the unorthodox shots needed in T20 cricket. All they do is attempt slogs over long on and deep mid-wicket. They played Shivam Dube's bowling in the powerplay like it was Hardik Pandya bowling."
He added:

"This is where India are different. Based on the situation, they ran ones and twos and only when they were out of trouble, they went for the big shots. Indian batters also played the unconventional shots. T20 requires evolved thinking but Pakistan continue to play outdated cricket."

India struggled initially in their run chase, losing three quick wickets inside the powerplay. However, the middle-order, led by Tilak Varma, steadied the ship and accelerated in time to help India seal the deal in the final over.

Team India continued their dominance over Pakistan to win a record ninth Asia Cup title

Team India has dominated Pakistan across all formats over the past few years, including registering three wins in the 2025 Asia Cup. Since their loss to the Men in Green in the 2022 Asia Cup, India have won the next eight completed matches against their arch-rivals. It includes five consecutive wins in T20Is, with two of them coming in World Cups.

Their latest victory over Pakistan also meant India extended their record Asia Cup titles to nine. Sri Lanka are second with six, while Pakistan have won the tournament only twice.

India have been dominant in overall T20Is, winning 35 out of their last 38 outings, starting from the 2024 season.

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
