"Players are prioritizing personal goals which is not good for the side" - Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan side after shock defeat to Ireland in 1st T20I

Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal accused Pakistan players of prioritizing personal goals over the team's results after their shocking defeat to Ireland in the first T20 at Dublin on May 10. Coming off a 2-2 drawn T20I series against a second-string New Zealand side at home, the Men in Green produced another dismal performance against a spirited Irish unit.

After scoring 182/6 in their 20 overs, an ill-disciplined Pakistan attack allowed Ireland to complete the chase with a ball to spare.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal slammed the national players for not focusing on the team goals over individual priorities.

"We will get better when we will try to play good cricket. The players must think about the team and we will continue to lose if things stay like this. I am looking that players are prioritising personal goals which is not good for the side. The team management will soon identify this," said Akmal.

Before the home series against the Kiwis, Pakistan also played a five-match T20I series in New Zealand and suffered an embarrassing 1-4 defeat.

Following the series, the side replaced Shaheen Afridi with Babar Azam as captain, with the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind.

A look at how Ireland pulled off the monumental upset over Pakistan in the series opener

Pakistan's T20 World Cup preparations took a major hit when Ireland pulled off a massive upset in the first game of the three-match T20I series.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan lost star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan in the second over for a solitary run. However, skipper Babar Azam and youngster Saim Ayub stitched together an 85-run stand for the second wicket to set the ideal platform.

The Men in Green continued losing wickets at the most inopportune moments and had to settle for a par score of 182/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Ireland slipped to 27/2 in the 5th over before opener Andrew Balbirnie smashed a 55-ball 77 to resurrect the chase.

Despite Pakistan striking at crucial times, all-rounder Curtis Campher struck 2 boundaries with 11 runs needed off the final over to help Ireland cross the line and take a 1-0 series lead. Balbirnie was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Pakistan will look to bounce back and keep the series alive in the 2nd T20I at the same venue on Sunday, May 12.

