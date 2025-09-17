"Players were smart enough to make sure some buttering was done" - Former India batter's huge remark on MS Dhoni's 'hookah gang' controversy

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary shed light on the 'Hookah Gang' controversy in the team under MS Dhoni's regime as captain of the team. The incident has recently been trending on social media, following comments made by former all-rounder Irfan Pathan in 2020.

Several other former players, including Yograj Singh, have made some strong comments relating to the allegations made, hinting at favoritism being a strong theme during Dhoni's stint as captain.

Manoj Tiwary backed the ongoing claims, and claimed that the players knew that siding with the captain in such activities would help their case in terms of cementing their place in the playing XI in the long run.

"We have seen from close quarters. There were sessions where Hookah was taken and players who were closer to the captain were present in the room. Players were very smart enough to make sure that some buttering was done to get help from the captain if required," Tiwary told Inside Sport.

Manoj Tiwary played only 12 ODIs and three T20Is in his international career despite his illustrious first-class and List-A record. He scored a hundred in just his sixth ODI appearance, but was dropped from the squad soon after. The former Bengal batter made a comeback in 2014-15, but it was shortlived.

"It was not something that was open for everyone" - Manoj Tiwary on the hookah sessions being an exclusive event at times under MS Dhoni

Manoj Tiwary made his international debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy, and also played under his regime during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rising Pune Supergiants.

The former batter elaborated on how the word spread about the Hookah sessions, with players aligning themselves to the players close to the captain to get an entry.

"It was not compulsory for anyone to be there, and only the players who knew that the room is open for Hookah, those are the players who used to go. The players were smart enough to know that who was within close quarters with the captain at that point of time," Manoj Tiwary elaborated.

"Slowly, slowly when the discussions come out of the room the following day, then only the others get to know. It was not restricted, it was open, but it was not something that was open for everyone, it was not as if cards were sent to everyone," he concluded.

MS Dhoni still remains a pivotal figure in Indian cricket despite his retirement from international cricket in 2020. He was the team mentor for the 2021 T20 World Cup, and has been loosely reported to be taking up the same role yet again for the 2026 edition on home soil.

Gokul Nair

