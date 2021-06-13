"Please institute a system for emergencies in every sport" - Faf du Plessis' wife reacts after the cricketer suffers freakish injury in PSL

Faf du Plessis suffered a freakish injury during the PSL 2021 game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 13 (Saturday).

The former Proteas skipper had to be shifted to the hospital immediately for further treatment. Reacting to the same, Faf du Plessis' wife, Imari du Plessis, has called for the institution of a system for medical emergencies during sports events.

Imari posted a heartfelt video of Faf and his daughter on Instagram along with a touching note.

Faf du Plessis suffered a blow on his head when he collided with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain during the seventh over of the Peshawar Zalmi innings.

Faf du Plessis' taken to the hospital after head injury

The collision took place when David Miller drove Mohammad Nawaz down the ground between du Plessis at long-on and Hasnain at long-off.

Both players converged at speed, with the Pakistan international making a late attempt to evade a collision as du Plessis dived to his right to stop the ball.

Hasnain couldn't quite pull away, however, and Faf du Plessis' head crashed into his knee. The South African international was at a standstill as he lay on the ground before being attended by the Quetta Gladiators physios.

He eventually got onto his feet before being taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Praying to Almighty for the speedy recovery and a good health for #FafduPlessis

May he #getwellsoon ! pic.twitter.com/TT1JaTGFCH — An Indian 🇮🇳💎 (@real_farooque07) June 12, 2021

He was later replaced by 19-year-old left-handed batter Saim Ayub. In the previous game as well, Gladiators had to use a concussion substitute after Andre Russell copped a blow on his head.

Du Plessis' injury took place on the same day the entire football world came to a standstill after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on the football pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland.

CPR was used inside the field to save his life before he was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing further treatment.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar