"Please stick to your day job" - Wasim Akram pokes fun at Shahnawaz Dahani over singing video

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram recently took a light jibe at pacer Shahnawaz Dahani after one of the latter's singing videos went viral on social media.

Hasan Ali shared a video on his social media handles in August in which Dahani can be seen singing the popular Bollywood song 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye'. Akram stated the bowler should stick to playing cricket, as singing didn't seem to be his cup of tea.

In a video shared by A Sports on YouTube, Wasim Akram said (1:10:34):

"I recently saw a video of Shahnawaz Dahani singing. I want to give him some advice: please stick to your day job. You were singing terribly."

Notably, Shahnawaz Dahani was trolled by many on social media for his singing.

Dahani has not been a regular feature in Pakistan's team across formats. He isn't part of the Men in Green's 15-member roster for the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

"Needs to spend some time at the crease" - Wasim Akram on Fakhar Azam's poor form

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman's disappointing run with the bat continued as he was dismissed for just 12 runs in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands on Friday.

Wasim Akram opined that the southpaw needed to spend some time in the middle to be able to regain his lost confidence. He stated (6:35):

"He (Fakhar) needs to spend some time at the crease. We all know that he is a matchwinner and can win matches on his own. But for that, he has to stay at the crease."

Babar Azam and company kicked off their 2023 World Cup campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel scored 68 runs each in the game, helping them get to a 286-run total.

The Pakistani bowlers did a fantastic job in the second half, bundling out the opposition for just 205 runs. Haris Rauf picked up three wickets, while Hasan Ali bagged two scalps.