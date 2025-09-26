"Please take this as a cricketing observation" - Mohammad Kaif responds to Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer calls him out amid Asia Cup 2025

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has responded to Jasprit Bumrah's calling him out amid the Asia Cup 2025. In a social media post after India's match against Bangladesh, Kaif had pointed out that Bumrah bowled when his body was warmed up as a precaution to avoid injury.
He reflected that Bumrah has bowled the most in the powerplay in the Asia Cup 2025 and that only one over from him in the remaining phase could hurt India against stronger teams.
Jasprit Bumrah had responded to Kaif's assessment, calling it inaccurate. Mohammad Kaif has now responded after being called out by the pacer. Kaif urged Bumrah to take his assessment as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher. He also added that Bumrah was India's biggest match-winner.
"Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours," Kaif responded with another post on X.
So far in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Jasprit Bumrah has bagged five wickets from four matches at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.33 with best figures of 2/18 against Bangladesh in India's previous Super 4 clash. Bumrah played two games in the group stage and was rested in the final game against Oman before returning to the side for the Super 4 fixtures.
Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested against Sri Lanka
India will face Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 match on Friday, September 26, in Dubai. The result of this fixture will not matter as the Men in Blue have already qualified for the final. They are at the top of the Super 4 table with two wins from as many games.
India will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai. Therefore, with just a day's gap between their last Super 4 game and the summit clash, it is highly likely that Jasprit Bumrah would be rested against Sri Lanka.
While the ace pacer may not have been at his best this tournament in terms of picking wickets, he has been effective and economical nonetheless. In a big game against Pakistan on Sunday, India will want their best pacer fresh and fit.
