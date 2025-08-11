  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • KL Rahul
  • "Pls rest more" - KL Rahul wishes Suniel Shetty on 64th birthday with classy post [In Picture]

"Pls rest more" - KL Rahul wishes Suniel Shetty on 64th birthday with classy post [In Picture]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 11, 2025 15:29 IST
Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
KL Rahul was the third-highest run-getter of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India star KL Rahul shared a special birthday wish for his father-in-law and popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The veteran entertainer turned 64 on Monday, August 11.

Ad

Rahul posted a picture featuring Suniel and his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty, on his Instagram story along with a heartfelt note. He hoped to see the actor continue inspiring everyone, while also wishing for him to rest a little more.

The opening batter wrote:

"Happy birthday Ajja @sunielsheety.shetty. Keep inspiring us with everything you do. And pls rest more."
Screenshot of KL Rahul&#039;s Instagram story. (Pic: Instagram/klrahul).
Screenshot of KL Rahul's Instagram story. (Pic: Instagram/klrahul).

It is worth mentioning that Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023. The wedding ceremony took place at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rahul and Athiya became parents for the first time earlier this year on March 24. They welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Evaarah.

Suniel Shetty cheered for KL Rahul and Team India at The Oval in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

On the cricketing front, KL Rahul was part of India's Test squad for the recently concluded five-match away series against England. Being one of the few senior players in the team, the onus was on the 33-year-old to come up with impactful performances.

Ad

Rahul proved to be a pivotal cog in India's batting lineup, finishing as the third-highest run-getter of the series. He amassed 532 runs across 10 innings, including two centuries and as many fifties.

Suniel Shetty was in attendance at The Oval, London, for Day 5 of the crucial fifth and final Test of the series. It was a must-win encounter for India to draw the series 2-2.

England required 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand on the final day. The visitors clinched a thrilling six-run victory, courtesy of pacer Mohammed Siraj's inspired spell.

Ad

Suniel was seen roaring in delight from the stands as India completed a famous victory. The video of his celebration was posted on Filmfare's official Instagram handle.

Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for bagging nine wickets across two innings at The Oval. Shubman Gill (754 runs) and Harry Brook (481 runs) were adjudged the Player of the Series as the grueling tour ended with the scoreline reading 2-2.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications