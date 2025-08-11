"Pls rest more" - KL Rahul wishes Suniel Shetty on 64th birthday with classy post [In Picture]

Team India star KL Rahul shared a special birthday wish for his father-in-law and popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The veteran entertainer turned 64 on Monday, August 11.Rahul posted a picture featuring Suniel and his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty, on his Instagram story along with a heartfelt note. He hoped to see the actor continue inspiring everyone, while also wishing for him to rest a little more.The opening batter wrote:&quot;Happy birthday Ajja @sunielsheety.shetty. Keep inspiring us with everything you do. And pls rest more.&quot;Screenshot of KL Rahul's Instagram story. (Pic: Instagram/klrahul).It is worth mentioning that Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023. The wedding ceremony took place at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.Rahul and Athiya became parents for the first time earlier this year on March 24. They welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Evaarah.Suniel Shetty cheered for KL Rahul and Team India at The Oval in ENG vs IND 2025 5th TestOn the cricketing front, KL Rahul was part of India's Test squad for the recently concluded five-match away series against England. Being one of the few senior players in the team, the onus was on the 33-year-old to come up with impactful performances.Rahul proved to be a pivotal cog in India's batting lineup, finishing as the third-highest run-getter of the series. He amassed 532 runs across 10 innings, including two centuries and as many fifties.Suniel Shetty was in attendance at The Oval, London, for Day 5 of the crucial fifth and final Test of the series. It was a must-win encounter for India to draw the series 2-2.England required 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand on the final day. The visitors clinched a thrilling six-run victory, courtesy of pacer Mohammed Siraj's inspired spell.Suniel was seen roaring in delight from the stands as India completed a famous victory. The video of his celebration was posted on Filmfare's official Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSiraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for bagging nine wickets across two innings at The Oval. Shubman Gill (754 runs) and Harry Brook (481 runs) were adjudged the Player of the Series as the grueling tour ended with the scoreline reading 2-2.