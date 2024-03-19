Plunket Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canterbury vs Northern Knights (Updated) ft. Nick Kelly and Nathan Smith

Auckland faced Central Districts in the 19th match of the Plunket Shield, 2023-24. Auckland won the game by 41 runs. Jordan Sussex took two wickets in the first innings and returned with the figures of 6/46 in the second innings to defeat Central Districts.

In the 20th match, Wellington defeated Otago by an innings and 42 runs. Michael Bracewell took 8/41 in the second innings and Peter Younghusband took a total of seven wickets in the match for Wellington.

Canterbury won the 21st match against Northern Districts. They won the game by a comfortable margin of five wickets. Mitchell Hay scored a scintillating 146 off 259 deliveries, and clinched the Player of the Match award.

Plunket Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 NF Kelly (WELL) 7 12 - 576 138 48 925 62.27 1 4 1 71 8 2 GR Severin (WELL) 7 12 - 576 143 48 1137 50.65 2 3 - 65 4 3 JF Carter (ND) 7 11 1 568 124 56.8 1158 49.05 1 6 - 60 11 4 DN Phillips (OTAGO) 7 14 1 542 127 41.69 799 67.83 1 4 1 80 4 5 SM Solia (AUCK) 7 13 - 514 206 39.53 1124 45.72 1 3 2 68 2 6 MJ Hay (CANT) 7 13 2 500 146 45.45 974 51.33 1 2 1 47 9 7 WT O'Donnell (AUCK) 7 13 - 470 102 36.15 1122 41.88 1 2 - 58 4 8 GR Hay (CD) 7 12 - 464 115 38.66 1032 44.96 1 3 1 66 0 9 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 6 10 1 428 110* 47.55 828 51.69 1 1 - 51 0 10 HM Nicholls (CANT) 4 8 1 426 124 60.85 738 57.72 2 1 - 41 2

Leading the charge is Wellington batter Nick Kelly, who amassed 576 runs, including a best score of 138. Kelly's average of 48 and a blistering strike rate of 62.27 has everyone in awe of his batting ability.

Hot on Kelly’s heels is Wellington’s Gareth Severin, who has also scored 576 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 50.65.

Northern District’s Joe Carter sees himself occupying the third spot this season, amassing 568 runs at an average of 56.8.

Otago’s Dale Phillips and Auckland's Sean Solia have both breached the 500-run mark, with their respective tallies of 542 and 514 runs rounding off the 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

Other prominent run-scorers of the tournament include Mitchell Hay (500 runs), William O’Donnell (470 runs), Greg Hay (464 runs), Muhammad Abbas (428 runs), and Henry Nicholls (426 runs).

Plunket Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 6 11 1036 172.4 35 510 30 6/36 17 2.95 34.53 1 2 2 JA Duffy (OTAGO) 7 12 1396 232.4 50 656 30 6/89 21.86 2.81 46.53 1 1 3 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 5 10 977 162.5 28 476 29 6/60 16.41 2.92 33.68 1 2 4 KDC Clarke (ND) 6 12 1098 183 40 650 27 6/45 24.07 3.55 40.66 - 2 5 PF Younghusband (WELL) 7 12 1242 207 30 683 26 5/65 26.26 3.29 47.76 - 1 6 AY Patel (CD) 7 13 1651 275.1 61 730 25 7/78 29.2 2.65 66.04 - 1 7 BR Hampton (ND) 7 13 920 153.2 30 406 22 7/41 18.45 2.64 41.82 - 1 8 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 7 14 1159 193.1 39 588 22 4/43 26.72 3.04 52.68 1 - 9 MJ Fisher (ND) 5 10 840 140 22 495 21 6/45 23.57 3.53 40 1 1 10 MD Rae (CANT) 5 10 924 154 27 509 21 4/73 24.23 3.3 44 1 -

Wellington's Nathan Smith is atop the most wickets chart; his impressive performances have earned him a staggering 30 wickets at an impressive average of 17.

Occupying the second spot is Otago’s Jacob Duffy, who has claimed 30 wickets at an average of 21.86.

Northern District’s Scott Kuggeleijn has picked up 29 wickets at a miserly average of 16.41 and is in the third spot.

Northern Districts’ Kristian Clarke has been a revelation, capturing 27 wickets at an average of 24.07, while Wellington's Peter Younghusband has been a consistent threat, claiming 26 wickets, occupying the 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

The list of standout performers extends further, with the likes of Central District’s Ajaz Patel (25 wickets), Northern District’s Brett Hampton (22 wickets), Zachary Foulkes (22 wickets), Matthew Fisher (21 wickets), and Canterbury’s Michael Rae Sandhu (21 wickets) making invaluable contributions to their respective teams' campaigns.

