Plunket Shield 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury vs Otago, Match 6

In the ongoing series, Northern Districts have asserted their dominance, sitting atop the points table with a perfect record of two wins from two matches, accumulating a total of 38 points. Not far behind is Wellington, who have also secured two wins in their two outings, amassing 36 points.

Central Districts have experienced a mixed series with one win and one loss, totaling 23 points, while Canterbury finds themselves in fourth place with a drawn game and a loss, amounting to 11 points.

Otago shares a similar record to Canterbury but falls slightly behind with 10 points. Auckland, on the other hand, has struggled in the series, suffering two losses and collecting only 7 points, placing them at the bottom of the table.

Weather Plays Spoilsport in Canterbury vs Otago; Northern Knights and Wellington Celebrate Wins

The match between Canterbury and Otago ended in a draw, significantly impacted by rain. Canterbury posted a total of 313 in their first innings, led by Henry Nicholls' century. In response, Otago managed 184, with Fraser Sheat taking four crucial wickets for Canterbury.

After a strong second innings declaration at 333/4 by Canterbury, Otago was set a challenging target of 463. However, just when Otago had one wicket left, rain intervened, forcing an early end and resulting in a draw. Despite the rain playing spoilsport, both teams displayed commendable performances during the match.

Northern Knights secured a convincing victory over Auckland by 9 wickets in the fourth match of Plunket Shield. After dismissing Auckland for 184 in the first innings, Northern Knights put up 295 on the board. Jeet Raval and Brett Hampton shone with the bat.

In their second innings, Auckland struggled again, posting just 161. Matthew Fisher was the star bowler, finishing with 6 wickets for the Knights. With only 51 runs needed for victory, Northern Knights chased down the target with ease, losing just 1 wicket. The dominant win showcased Northern Knights' strong performance with both bat and ball.

Wellington secured a dominant 172-run victory against Central Districts in their recent game. In the first innings, Wellington managed to score 201 runs, led by Nick Kelly's 43 and Callum McLachlan's 49. Central Districts struggled, posting 169 runs in their first innings.

In the second innings, Wellington posted 324, with Nick Kelly again shining, scoring 98. Central Districts couldn't withstand Wellington's bowlers, crumbling for 184 runs in their second innings. Nathan Smith and James Hartshorn were the key contributors with the ball for Wellington, taking 3 and 4 wickets respectively.