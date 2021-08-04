Politics played a big part in my career: Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has blamed the politics of the West Indies Cricket Board for his truncated career in Test and ODI cricket. Bravo last represented the West Indies in a Test match in 2010. The last ODI that the Trinidadian played was against India in 2014.

Speaking to Samuel Badree on a segment for the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, Bravo opened up about his disappointment over not being able to play more Test matches for the West Indies.

“When it comes to me, politics played a big part in my career. When I started playing Test cricket, that was my dream. It is the ultimate for any young cricketer. I had my moments in Test cricket. I would have loved to play longer. But I believe that my Test career was stopped short. At 26, I feel that at that time, I still had a lot to offer. Because of circumstances beyond my control, I was not able to continue my Test career.”

The 37-year-old also shared his regret about not getting an opportunity to reach the 200-wicket in ODI cricket. With just one more scalp to go, Bravo would have become just the third West Indies bowler after Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh to have 200 ODI wickets to his name.

“The only regret I have is that I was just one wicket away to become the third West Indian ever to take 200 ODI wickets. Again, that was taken away from me,” added Bravo.

Dwayne Bravo has represented West Indies in 40 Test matches and 164 ODIs. The all-rounder had announced before the match that the final T20I against Pakistan would be his last international outing on home soil. He is set to bid goodbye to the game at the end of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Dwayne Bravo on his last T20I in the Caribbean! | Samuel Badree Interview https://t.co/fT554CttAz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2021

Dwayne Bravo had a difficult relationship with the West Indies Cricket Board

Dwayne Bravo announcing that West Indies is pulling out of the series against India in 2014

Dwayne Bravo has always been vocal about issues related to player relations and compensation. This led to a strained relationship with the West Indies Cricket Board right from his early days in the game.

Things came to a breaking point when the West Indies side under the captaincy of Bravo pulled out of a series midway through the tour to India in 2014. Bravo was never considered for ODI cricket after that eventful tour.

Dwayne Bravo would go on to represent West Indies in T20Is but the continued tussle with the board forced him to announce his retirement from all formats of the game in 2018. He reconsidered his decision in 2019 after a change in the administration of the cricket board.

“I was always determined and passionate about West Indies cricket. Hence I am very thankful to come back and play this second phase in the T20 format," said Bravo.

West Indies will not be playing any more T20Is before the T20 World Cup. Fans will get to see Dwayne Bravo in the international arena for one last time during the West Indies' title defence in the Middle East.

An entertaining T20I spell in the Caribbean comes to an end 😥



Thanks to the Champion @DJBravo47 for his leadership and stellar contribution to the #MenInMaroon 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PuIltZ5l13 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 3, 2021

