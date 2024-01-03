Pondicherry Inter-District T20 Tournament 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers (Updated) ft. Tamilazhagan R and and M Mathan

The Pondicherry Inter-District T20 tournament got underway, with two matches being played on Tuesday, January 2. Karaikal XI and Pondicherry XI locked horns in the tournament opener while Pondicherry West XI faced Yanam XI in the second game of the day. Both matches were won by the team batting first comfortably.

The Karaikal XI defended 126 runs as they restricted the PNXI to just 93 runs before bowling them out in less than 18 overs. The 33-run win has given them the top position in the points table with a superior net run-rate.

In the second game, the Pondicherry West XI defeated the Yanam XI by 32 runs. The PWXI had posted only 119 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets. But the chase proved to be too difficult for the Yanam side as they could only muster 87 runs before getting bowled out in 19 overs.

That said, let us have a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the tournament after Day 1:

Pondicherry T20 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Thamizh Azhagan R (KXI) 1 1 1 52 52 - 54 96.3 - 1 3 1 2 M Ramakrishna Varma (YXI) 1 1 0 35 35 35 31 112.9 - - 4 - 3 Logesh Prabagran (PWXI) 1 1 0 30 30 30 22 136.4 - - 3 2 4 R Mojesh (YXI) 1 1 0 28 28 28 46 60.9 - - 2 - 5 Arunraj Shanmugam R (PWXI) 1 1 0 25 25 25 26 96.2 - - 3 1 6 Anirudh Kapil Goud (PNXI) 1 1 0 21 21 21 12 175 - - 2 1 7 Kalaiyamudhan P (KXI) 1 1 0 21 21 21 26 80.8 - - 2 - 8 Ragavan Ramamoorthy (PWXI) 1 1 0 21 21 21 28 75 - - 1 - 9 Elanthirayan A (KXI) 1 1 0 13 13 13 15 86.7 - - - - 10 Thivagar Gopal (KXI) 1 1 0 12 12 12 8 150 - - 1 -

Thamizh Azhagan of Karaikal XI was the only half-centurion of the day, scoring 52 runs off 54 balls. He is sitting pretty on top of the highest run-getters list at the moment. M Ramakrishna Varma of YXI scored 35 runs in a losing cause. But that has given him the second place in this list while Logesh Prabagran’s 30 runs keep him in third place.

R Mojesh of YXI and Arunraj Shanmugam of PWXI are in fourth and fifth place in the list of most runs in the tournament respectively.

Pondicherry T20 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Mathan (PWXI) 1 1 4 - 11 4 4/11 2.75 2.8 6 1 - 2 Malladi Subramanya Sarma (YXI) 1 1 4 - 16 3 3/16 5.33 4 8 - - 3 Harshith M S (PWXI) 1 1 4 - 17 3 3/17 5.66 4.3 8 - - 4 Rajaram S (KXI) 1 1 2.1 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 6.5 8 - - 5 Karthigesan S (KXI) 1 1 4 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 4.8 12 - - 6 K Kishore Kumar (YXI) 1 1 4 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 4.8 12 - - 7 Hari Prasad A (KXI) 1 1 3 - 15 2 2/15 7.5 5 12 - - 8 Rajakavi Rajagopal (PNXI) 1 1 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.3 12 - - 9 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan (PWXI) 1 1 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.3 12 - - 10 M Ramakrishna Varma (YXI) 1 1 4 - 29 2 2/29 14.5 7.3 12 - -

M Mathan of Pondicherry West XI returned with magical figures of 4/11 in his four overs and is at the apex position of this list. The next three bowlers - Malladi Sarma (YXI), Harshith (PWXI), and Rajaram S (KXI) have picked up three wickets each so far. They are at the next three positions respectively based on their bowling economy.

Karthigesan and Kishore Kumar picked up 2/19 each and are next in this list. The rest of the bowlers in the top 10 have all picked up two wickets each as well.

This was only the first day of the tournament and a lot of changes will happen in this list once more matches are played in the upcoming days.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App