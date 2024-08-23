Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings (Updated) ft. Aman Khan and Adil Tunda

The 2024 edition of the Pondicherry Premier League culminated with an all-important final at the Puducherry Siechem Ground after 33 games. The Mahe Megalo Strikers took on the Villianur Mohit Kings to challenge for the championship trophy on Friday, August 23.
The Strikers, after winning the toss, chose to bowl first against the Villianur Mohit Kings, which paid instant dividends, as the Kings were 10-3 after three overs. Coming in at No. 4 and 5, respectively, Aman Khan (20 off 11) and Damodaran Rohit (19 off 17) failed to convert their decent starts.
Sabhay Chadha’s 16-ball 27 cameo helped the Kings cross the 100-run mark, getting bowled out for 116 in 18.5 overs. Chadha’s innings were laced with two boundaries and as many maximums.
Vishal Khokhar (3-27) and Karthik Nair (3-17) helped the strikers restrict the Kings to a below-par first-inning total. Fabid Ahmed and JR Sreeraj complemented them by scalping two wickets each for the Mahe-based franchise.
Chasing 117 to win the tournament, the Strikers lost their openers early. However, Ritesh Gudge (53* off 44) held fort for the Strikers, who beat the Kings with six wickets and 17 deliveries to spare. Sabhay Chada took 2-27 for the Kings, but in vain.
Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Runs List
Aman Hakim Khan finished atop the 2024 Pondicherry Premier League’s runscoring charts with 511 runs in 12 matches. Khan finished the season with an impressive average of 51.10 and a strike rate of 192.83.
Ajay Rohera, after 12 matches, finished second with 435 runs. The Megalo batter was instrumental to his team’s success, scoring two centuries while batting at a strike rate of 172.62.
Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Ameer Zeeshan Nazar and Jay Pande round off the top-five with tallies of 361, 358 and 356 runs respectively.
Bhanu Anand and Akash Anand Kargave were the only other batters on the list to cross the 300-run mark. Anand (316) and Kargave (302) batted with healthy averages of 28.73 and 30.20, respectively, contributing five half-centuries between them.
R. Jashwanth Shreeram finished eighth with 277 runs, while Ragavan Ramamoorthy ended ninth with 267 runs in 11 matches. Mohit Kale slipped from ninth to tenth with 261 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 133.85.
Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List
Adil Ayub Tunda finished atop the wicket-takers list with 21 wickets in 12 matches. The Giants medium pacer was the pick of the bowlers in the 2024 Pondicherry Premier League, claiming his victims at an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 6.33.
Sidak Singh, Sabhay Chadha and Bharat Sharma finished in the next three slots respectively. Singh took 18 wickets in 10 games, with one four-fer. Sabhay Chadha (17) and Bharat Sharma (15) finished the season with best bowling figures of 4-15 and 3-23 at an economy of 6.33 and 8.15, respectively.
Fabid Ahmed catapulted to fourth from seventh with 14 wickets, while Jr. Sreeraj and Vishal Khokhar, with 14 wickets too, finished sixth and seventh respectively. Sreeraj finished eighth, while Khokhar jumped up one place.
Gaurav Yadav had a memorable Pondicherry Premier League, as he snared 13 wickets in 12 matches at a strike rate of 20.38.Yadav slipped down three places to eighth.
Mohamed Safeequddin (11) and Sagar Udeshi (10) round off the top-10 list with best bowling figures of 3-31 and 3-16 and an economy rate of 8.16 and 4.58, respectively.
