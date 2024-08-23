Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Villianur Mohit Kings (Updated) ft. Aman Khan and Adil Tunda

The 2024 edition of the Pondicherry Premier League culminated with an all-important final at the Puducherry Siechem Ground after 33 games. The Mahe Megalo Strikers took on the Villianur Mohit Kings to challenge for the championship trophy on Friday, August 23.

The Strikers, after winning the toss, chose to bowl first against the Villianur Mohit Kings, which paid instant dividends, as the Kings were 10-3 after three overs. Coming in at No. 4 and 5, respectively, Aman Khan (20 off 11) and Damodaran Rohit (19 off 17) failed to convert their decent starts.

Sabhay Chadha’s 16-ball 27 cameo helped the Kings cross the 100-run mark, getting bowled out for 116 in 18.5 overs. Chadha’s innings were laced with two boundaries and as many maximums.

Trending

Vishal Khokhar (3-27) and Karthik Nair (3-17) helped the strikers restrict the Kings to a below-par first-inning total. Fabid Ahmed and JR Sreeraj complemented them by scalping two wickets each for the Mahe-based franchise.

Chasing 117 to win the tournament, the Strikers lost their openers early. However, Ritesh Gudge (53* off 44) held fort for the Strikers, who beat the Kings with six wickets and 17 deliveries to spare. Sabhay Chada took 2-27 for the Kings, but in vain.

Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aman Hakim Khan (VIK) 12 11 1 511 84 51.1 265 192.83 - 6 - 39 36 2 Ajay Rohera (MAS) 12 12 3 435 111 48.33 252 172.62 1 1 - 48 20 3 Jayasundaram Karthikeyan (OSW) 10 10 1 361 89 40.11 235 153.61 - 3 - 39 13 4 Ameer Zeeshan Nazar (YAR) 10 10 1 358 77 39.77 292 122.6 - 2 - 26 15 5 Jay Pande (WGT) 12 12 2 356 69* 35.6 299 119.06 - 3 1 36 5 6 Bhanu Anand (VIK) 12 11 - 316 61 28.73 264 119.7 - 3 1 21 15 7 Akash Kargave (WGT) 12 12 2 302 82* 30.2 217 139.17 - 2 1 39 11 8 R Jashwanth Shreeram (OSW) 8 8 - 277 70 34.62 217 127.64 - 3 2 27 10 9 Ramamoorthy Ragavan (MAS) 11 10 2 267 70 33.38 193 138.34 - 2 - 20 14 10 Mohit Kale (VIK) 11 11 1 261 56 26.1 195 133.85 - 3 - 30 5

Aman Hakim Khan finished atop the 2024 Pondicherry Premier League’s runscoring charts with 511 runs in 12 matches. Khan finished the season with an impressive average of 51.10 and a strike rate of 192.83.

Ajay Rohera, after 12 matches, finished second with 435 runs. The Megalo batter was instrumental to his team’s success, scoring two centuries while batting at a strike rate of 172.62.

Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Ameer Zeeshan Nazar and Jay Pande round off the top-five with tallies of 361, 358 and 356 runs respectively.

Bhanu Anand and Akash Anand Kargave were the only other batters on the list to cross the 300-run mark. Anand (316) and Kargave (302) batted with healthy averages of 28.73 and 30.20, respectively, contributing five half-centuries between them.

R. Jashwanth Shreeram finished eighth with 277 runs, while Ragavan Ramamoorthy ended ninth with 267 runs in 11 matches. Mohit Kale slipped from ninth to tenth with 261 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 133.85.

Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Adil Ayub Tunda (WGT) 12 12 264 44 1 308 21 3/33 14.66 7 12.57 - - 2 Sidak Singh (OSW) 10 10 234 39 2 247 18 4/15 13.72 6.33 13 1 - 3 Sabhay Chadha (VIK) 11 11 234 39 1 318 17 3/23 18.71 8.15 13.76 - - 4 Bharat Sharma (WGT) 12 12 226 37.4 - 325 15 4/16 21.66 8.62 15.06 1 - 5 Fabid Ahmed (MAS) 11 11 204 34 - 194 14 3/22 13.86 5.71 14.57 - - 6 JR Sreeraj (MAS) 9 9 157 26.1 - 194 14 3/18 13.86 7.41 11.21 - - 7 Vishal Khokhar (MAS) 9 9 177 29.3 - 263 14 3.17 18.79 8.92 12.64 - - 8 Gaurav Yadav (WGT) 12 12 265 44.1 - 364 13 3/22 28 8.24 20.38 - - 9 Mohamed Safeequddin (OSW) 9 9 206 34.2 - 280 11 3/31 25.45 8.15 18.72 - - 10 Sagar Udeshi (MAS) 9 9 203 33.5 - 155 10 3/16 15.5 4.58 20.3 - -

Adil Ayub Tunda finished atop the wicket-takers list with 21 wickets in 12 matches. The Giants medium pacer was the pick of the bowlers in the 2024 Pondicherry Premier League, claiming his victims at an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 6.33.

Sidak Singh, Sabhay Chadha and Bharat Sharma finished in the next three slots respectively. Singh took 18 wickets in 10 games, with one four-fer. Sabhay Chadha (17) and Bharat Sharma (15) finished the season with best bowling figures of 4-15 and 3-23 at an economy of 6.33 and 8.15, respectively.

Fabid Ahmed catapulted to fourth from seventh with 14 wickets, while Jr. Sreeraj and Vishal Khokhar, with 14 wickets too, finished sixth and seventh respectively. Sreeraj finished eighth, while Khokhar jumped up one place.

Gaurav Yadav had a memorable Pondicherry Premier League, as he snared 13 wickets in 12 matches at a strike rate of 20.38.Yadav slipped down three places to eighth.

Mohamed Safeequddin (11) and Sagar Udeshi (10) round off the top-10 list with best bowling figures of 3-31 and 3-16 and an economy rate of 8.16 and 4.58, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️