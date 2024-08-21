Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors (Updated) ft. Aman Khan & Adil Tunda

On Wednesday, August 21, White Town Giants and Mahe Megalo Strikers locked horns in Qualifier One of the Pondicherry Premier League 2024. Villianur Mohit Kings and Ossudu Accord Warriors met in the Eliminator.

White Town Giants batted first and posted a 71-run total for the loss of seven wickets in an eight-over-a-side match. Sunil Bishnoi scored 31 off 18, with three fours and two sixes. Vishal Khokhar secured three wickets while Sreeraj took two wickets.

In reply, Mahe Megalo Strikers’ opener Ajay Rohera scored 26 off 18 while skipper Fabid Ahmed smashed a match-winning 14-ball 42-run knock with seven boundaries. Adil Ayub Tunda picked up two wickets for the Giants while Harikrishna Shishir took one.

Trending

In the following game, Ossudu Accord Warriors set a 190-run target for the Villianur Mohit Kings. Jashwanth Shreeram top-scored with 46 while Sidak Singh and Krishna Pandey scored 39 each. Jayasundaram Karthikeyan added 28 off 19. LV Arjun secured three wickets for the Kings while Sabhay Chadha picked up two scalps.

In reply, Bhanu Anand’s 61 off 42 and skipper Aman Hakim Khan’s 64 off 36 guided Villianur Mohit Kings to the second qualifier. Aravinddaraj bagged three wickets for the Warriors while Mohamed Safeequddin, Sidak Singh, and Krishna Pandey claimed one apiece.

Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the Pondicherry Premier League 2024 after the Eliminator:

Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AR Rohera (MAS) 11 11 3 426 111* 53.25 247 172.46 2 1 - 46 20 2 Aman Hakim Khan (VIK) 10 9 1 422 84 52.75 217 194.47 - 5 - 31 30 3 J Karthikeyan (OSW) 10 10 1 361 89 40.11 235 153.61 - 3 - 39 13 4 Ameer Zeeshan Nazar (YAR) 10 10 1 358 77 39.77 292 122.6 - 2 - 26 15 5 JS Pande (WGT) 11 11 2 315 69* 35 270 116.66 - 3 1 31 5 6 A Bhanu Anand (VIK) 10 9 - 278 61 30.88 238 116.8 - 3 1 17 13 7 R Jashwanth Shreeram (OSW) 8 8 - 277 70 34.62 217 127.64 - 3 2 27 10 8 AA Kargave (WGT) 11 11 2 266 82* 29.55 185 143.78 - 2 1 35 9 9 MR Kale (VIK) 10 9 1 255 56 31.87 184 138.58 - 3 - 29 5 10 R Ragavan (MAS) 10 9 2 253 70* 36.14 179 141.34 - 2 - 18 14

Ajay Rohera of Mahe Megalo Strikers is still ranked first in the leaderboard with 426 runs. Following closely, Aman Hakim Khan (422) retained his second position after a sensational knock in the previous game.

Jayasundaram Karthikeyan (361) and Ameer Zeeshan Nazar (358) occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively, while Jay Pande (315) remains fifth.

Bhanu Anand’s 61-run knock has earned him the sixth position while R Jashwanth Shreeram (277), Akash Kargave (266), and Mohit Kale (255) secured the next three spots, respectively.

R Ragavan of Mahe Megalo Strikers slipped from seventh position to 10th with 253 runs to his name.

Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Adil Ayub Tunda (WGT) 11 11 240 40 1 269 19 3/33 14.15 6.72 12.63 - - 2 SG Singh (OSW) 10 10 234 39 2 247 18 4/15 13.72 6.33 13 1 - 3 B Sabhay Chadha (VIK) 9 9 198 33 1 256 14 3/23 18.28 7.75 14.14 - - 4 BB Sharma (WGT) 11 11 208 34.4 - 293 13 4/16 22.53 8.45 16 1 - 5 JR Sreeraj (MAS) 8 8 133 22.1 - 151 12 3/18 12.58 6.81 11.08 - - 6 Fabid Ahmed (MAS) 10 10 180 30 - 178 12 3/22 14.83 5.93 15 - - 7 Vishal Khokhar (MAS) 8 8 160 26.4 - 236 11 3/32 21.45 8.85 14.54 - - 8 Mohamed Safeequddin (OSW) 9 9 206 34.2 - 280 11 3/31 25.45 8.15 18.72 - - 9 Gaurav Yadav (WGT) 11 11 241 40.1 - 324 11 3/22 29.45 8.06 21.9 - - 10 SP Udeshi (MAS) 8 8 179 29.5 - 143 10 3/16 14.3 4.79 17.9 - -

Adil Ayub Tunda claimed two wickets on Wednesday and moved from second to the top spot with 19 wickets.

Sidak Singh dropped to second position, having taken 18 wickets in 10 games. Sabhay Chadha moved from fourth to third with 14 wickets, while Bharat Sharma descended to the fourth position with 13 wickets.

JR Sreeraj and Fabid Ahmed occupy the fifth and sixth spots, respectively, with 12 wickets each. Vishal Khokhar, Mohamed Safeequddin, and Gaurav Yadav hold the next three positions with 11 wickets apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️