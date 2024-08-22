Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after White Town Giants vs Villianur Mohit Kings (Updated) ft. Aman Khan and Adil Tunda

Villianur Mohit Kings qualified for the Pondicherry Premier League 2024 final by defeating White Town Giants in the first qualifier. The match took place at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground on Thursday, August 22.

Batting first, Villianur Mohit Kings racked up a monumental 216/7 from 20 overs. Pougajendy Akash clubbed 76 runs off 41 balls while captain Aman Khan also cracked a six-laden 69 from just 37 deliveries. For the White Town Giants, Adil Tunda, Gaurav Yadav, and Bharat Sharma claimed two wickets each albeit at the expense of around 10 runs an over.

Chasing 217 for a spot in the finals, the Giants lost opener Karthikeyaprasad Sai Hariram for a two-ball duck to Sabhay Chadha. Jay Pande top-scored for the Giants with 41 as none of their batters managed to convert their starts into notable scores. LV Arjun (2/21) and Indrajeet Kumar (1/9) reaped the benefits out of White Towns collapse as Villianur secured an emphatic 42-run win.

Trending

Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aman Hakim Khan (VIK) 11 10 1 491 84 54.55 254 193.3 - 6 - 36 35 2 Ajay Rohera (MAS) 11 11 3 426 111* 53.25 247 172.46 2 1 - 46 20 3 Jayasundaram Karthikeyan (OSW) 10 10 1 361 89 40.11 235 153.61 - 3 - 39 13 4 Ameer Zeeshan Nazar (YAR) 10 10 1 358 77 39.77 292 122.6 - 2 - 26 15 5 Jay Pande (WGT) 12 12 2 356 69* 35.6 299 119.06 - 3 1 36 5 6 Bhanu Anand (VIK) 11 10 - 308 61 30.8 258 119.37 - 3 1 21 14 7 Akash Kargave (WGT) 12 12 2 302 82* 30.2 217 139.17 - 2 1 39 11 8 R Jashwanth Shreeram (OSW) 8 8 - 277 70 34.62 217 127.64 - 3 2 27 10 9 Mohit Kale (VIK) 11 10 1 260 56 28.88 188 138.29 - 3 - 30 5 10 Ramamoorthy Ragavan (MAS) 10 9 2 253 70* 36.14 179 141.34 - 2 - 18 14

Villianur Mohit Kings captain Aman Khan will head into the final as the highest run-scorer of the Pondicherry Premier League 2024 with 491 runs from 10 innings. Ajay Rohera, at number two on the batting charts, is the only other batter of the season to have amassed over 400 runs. They are followed by Jayasundaram Karthikeyan (361 runs), Ameer Zeeshan Nazar (358 runs), and Jay Pande (356 runs) as the five most successful batters of the season.

Bhanu Anand made 308 runs from 10 innings to be ranked sixth on the batting table. Akash Kargave punched out 302 runs and finds himself placed at number seven. R Jashwanth Shreeram with 277 runs in just eight innings is ranked eighth while Mohit Kale’s 260-run haul ranks him at nine. Ramamoorthy Ragavan rounds up the top 10 table for accounting 253 runs in nine innings.

Pondicherry Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Adil Ayub Tunda (WGT) 12 12 264 44 1 308 21 3/33 14.66 7 12.57 - - 2 Sidak Singh (OSW) 10 10 234 39 2 247 18 4/15 13.72 6.33 13 1 - 3 Sabhay Chadha (VIK) 10 10 216 36 1 291 15 3/23 19.4 8.08 14.4 - - 4 Bharat Sharma (WGT) 12 12 226 37.4 - 325 15 4/16 21.66 8.62 15.06 1 - 5 Gaurav Yadav (WGT) 12 12 265 44.1 - 364 13 3/22 28 8.24 20.38 - - 6 JR Sreeraj (MAS) 8 8 133 22.1 - 151 12 3/18 12.58 6.81 11.08 - - 7 Fabid Ahmed (MAS) 10 10 180 30 - 178 12 3/22 14.83 5.93 15 - - 8 Vishal Khokhar (MAS) 8 8 160 26.4 - 236 11 3/32 21.45 8.85 14.54 - - 9 Mohamed Safeequddin (OSW) 9 9 206 34.2 - 280 11 3/31 25.45 8.15 18.72 - - 10 Sagar Udeshi (MAS) 8 8 179 29.5 - 143 10 3/16 14.3 4.79 17.9 - -

Adil Tunda continues to lead the wicket-taking charts of the Pondicherry Premier League 2024 with 21 scalps from 12 innings. Sidak Singh has emerged as the next most prolific bowler of the season with 18 wickets in just 10 matches. Villianur Mohit Kings’ Sabhay Chadha moved to 15 wickets after his qualifier performance to join Bharat Sharma, also with 15 scalps.

Gaurav Yadav with 13 wickets from 12 matches is ranked fifth on the bowling table. He is followed by Mahe Megalo Strikers teammates JR Sreeraj and Fabid Ahmed with 12 wickets apiece. Vishal Khokhar is positioned eighth on the table for harvesting 11 wickets alongside ninth-placed Mohamed Safeequddin. Sagar Udeshi is ranked 10th among the leading wicket-takers of the season with 10 wickets from eight games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️