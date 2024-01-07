Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 12

Karaikal XI have moved to the top position in the Pondicherry T20 2024 points table after their game against Pondicherry West XI on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

They have a couple of wins and two games without a result in four outings. With six points and a net run rate of +1.185, they are atop the standings.

Pondicherry West XI, meanwhile, have moved to second position in the points table. They have five points from four games, having won two, lost one, and one ending with a no-result.

Pondicherry South XI have slipped from first to third in the standings. They have two wins, a loss, and a no-result from four games in the ongoing edition of the Pondicherry T20 League.

Both Pondicherry West and Pondicherry South have five points in the competition. However, Pondicherry West are higher on NRR (+1.350 to +1.124).

Mahe XI remain fourth in the standings with four points from as many games. They have one win, a loss and a couple of no-results. Their NRR is -1.975.

Yanam XI and Pondicherry North XI are fifth and sixth respectively in the Pondicherry T20 points table. Both teams have a couple of points apiece. Yanam have one win and a couple of losses in three games and a negative NRR of -0.548.

Pondicherry North, meanwhile are yet to register a victory in the competition. They have lost three games, while their remaining two ended with a no-result. With an NRR of -1.500, they are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Pondicherry T20 2024: Both matches were abandoned due to rain on Sunday

The 11th game of the Pondicherry T20 League between Pondicherry West XI and Karaikal XI was abandoned due to rain. Moreover, the next games between Mahe XI and Pondicherry North XI also couldn't take place, as rain played spoilsport.

Rains are expected to continue over the next couple of days, so we're unlikely to witness any action on Monday.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App