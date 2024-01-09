Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 16

Rain finally relented in the ongoing edition of Pondicherry T20 tournament and the 15th and 16th match of the season took place as scheduled. Mahe XI and Yanam XI locked horns in the first game of the day while it concluded with the match between Pondicherry North XI and Karaikal XI.

Mahe XI have climbed to the fourth position in the updated points table after match 16. Their 22-run win over Yanam XI led to them accumulating a total of six points now after five matches and are well in contention to make it to the knockouts. On the other hand, Yanam XI are stuck at three points with only one win to show for their efforts and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Despite the loss to Pondicherry North XI, Karaikal XI are on top of the points table with seven points to their name. PWXI and PSXI are next in the table with six points each and are only separated by net run-rate of 1.350 and 1.214 respectively.

Meanwhile, PNXI have climbed to the fifth place after registering their first win and that too over the table toppers. They now have four points after playing six matches.

Here's the updated points table:

Rank Teams Played Win Loss N/R Pts NET RR 1 Karaikal XI 6 2 1 3 7 0.718 2 Pondicherry West XI 5 2 1 2 6 1.35 3 Pondicherry South XI 5 2 1 2 6 1.214 4 Mahe XI 5 2 1 2 6 -0.95 5 Pondicherry North XI 6 1 3 2 4 -1.066 6 Yanam XI 5 1 3 1 3 -0.684

Mahe XI and PNXI register crucial victories

As far as the first match of the day is concerned, Mahe XI, after opting to bat first, made sure to post a competitive total on the board. With five of their top six batters reaching double-digit scores, MXI managed to post 127 runs on the board in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

In response, Yanam XI found themselves in trouble in the sixth over as they were left reeling at 16/5. But Kishore Kumar’s fighting knock of 45 runs off 34 balls helped them recover and get close to the target. However, he fell at the wrong time and Yanam XI crumbled yet again to be bundled out for 105 runs in 18 overs, losing the game by 22 runs.

Going by the trend, even the Karaikal XI opted to bat first in the second game of the day and managed to post 122 runs in their 20 overs. After an early stutter, the middle and lower-middle order batters stabilised the innings with skipper Thivagar Gopal leading from the front as he smashed 32 runs.

In response, Pondicherry North XI were propelled by opener Sunil Kumar with a brilliant half-century. Even though he lost partners at the other end, Sunil kept his composure and took his side over the line in the last-over thriller as PNXI registered their first win of the season

