Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 18

The 17th and 18th match of the ongoing Pondicherry T20 tournament witnessed Yanam XI and Pondicherry South XI registering crucial victories against Pondicherry West XI and Mahe XI respectively.

With this win, PSXI jumped to the top of the points table with three wins now in six matches and eight points to their name. Their 1.853 is also the best among all the teams which keeps them in good stead to make it to the knockouts.

Karaikal XI are next with seven points after six matches while Pondicherry West XI and Mahe XI complete the top four in the table.

PWXI and MXI have maintained their position in the top four despite losing their matches on the ninth day of the competition. However, Yanam XI are close to them after winning their second match and now have five points to show for their efforts. Pondicherry North XI, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom after only one win in six matches and have four points.

Here's latest points table of Pondicherry T20 2024 after match 18:

Rank Teams Played Win Loss N/R Pts NET RR 1 Pondicherry South XI 6 3 1 2 8 1.853 2 Karaikal XI 6 2 1 3 7 0.718 3 Pondicherry West XI 6 2 2 2 6 0.85 4 Mahe XI 6 2 2 2 6 -1.599 5 Yanam XI 6 2 3 1 5 -0.416 6 Pondicherry North XI 6 1 3 1 4 -1.066

Mahe XI suffer massive loss while PWXI go down fighting

As far as the first match of the day is concerned, Yanam XI were propelled by their skipper Kaladi Nagar Babu who smashed 61 runs off 57 balls. He was well supported by K Sunil Kumar and K Shiva Satish Varma scoring 26 and 34 runs respectively. Thanks to their efforts, YXI managed to post 136 runs on the board.

The score proved to be just enough as the PWXI could only reach 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs to lose the match by 13 runs.

In the second and final encounter of the day, Mahe XI suffered a massive collapse batting first and were skittled for just 59 runs. Karan Kannan was the wrecker-in-chief picking up three wickets for just three runs in his spell as only two batters of MXI could reach the double-figures.

The modest target of 60 runs was chased down by PSXI in just 9.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Harendra Balaji and Rahul Jayasankar were unbeaten on 19 and 15 respectively.

