Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 28

Matches no. 27 and 28 were played in the ongoing Pondicherry T20 2024 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Monday, January 15.

Pondicherry North XI locked horns with Mahe XI in the first game of the day, followed by a clash between Yanam XI and Karaikal XI.

Pondicherry North XI grabbed the vital two points by defeating Mahe XI by 66 runs. Meanwhile, Karaikal XI extended their dominant run in the competition with a six-wicket win over Yanam XI.

With this win, Karaikal XI maintained their position at the top of the table with 15 points from ten matches. They now have six wins, one loss, and three no-results against their name.

On the other hand, Pondicherry North XI jumped to third place in the points table with ten points in ten matches courtesy of four wins, four defeats, and two no-results. They are level on points with Pondicherry South XI, who occupy the second position.

South XI have ten points from nine matches with a net run rate of +1.033. Meanwhile, North XI have a net run rate of +0.082.

Pondicherry West XI have now slipped to fourth position in the league standings with eight points from nine matches. Yanam XI are fifth with seven points after nine matches and Mahe XI are still at the bottom of the table with six points from their nine games.

Here's the updated points table:

Rank Teams Played Win Loss N/R Pts NET RR 1 Karaikal XI 10 6 1 3 15 0.526 2 Pondicherry South XI 9 4 3 2 10 1.033 3 Pondicherry North XI 10 4 4 2 10 0.082 4 Pondicherry West XI 9 3 4 2 8 0.341 5 Yanam XI 9 3 5 1 7 -0.436 6 Mahe XI 9 2 5 2 6 -1.455

Vikram Kumar destroys Mahe XI with a four-fer to win the game for Pondicherry North XI

In the first match of the day, Pondicherry North XI won the toss and elected to bat first. They were rocked early as both openers returned to the hut inside the first seven deliveries.

However, handy contributions from the middle and the lower order propelled them to a total of 136/8 in 20 overs. Defending the total, Vikram Kumar bagged four wickets for ten runs in his spell of four overs.

Mahe XI were bundled out for a mere 70 runs in 14.4 overs as Pondicherry North XI secured a massive 66-run victory.

In the second match, Yanam XI won the toss and elected to bat first. They batted well to reach a total of 158/8 in 20 overs as all of their top five batters reached double figures.

However, riding on S Manikandan’s brilliant 63 runs off 43 deliveries and B Balamurugam's seven-ball 22*, Karaikal XI chased down the total in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

