Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 30

The final two league matches in the Pondicherry T20 2024 were played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday, January 16.

Pondicherry West XI locked horns with Pondicherry South XI in the 29th match of the competition, while Mahe XI took on Yanam XI in the 30th match of the Pondicherry T20 2024.

Pondicherry West XI stunned Pondicherry South XI by nine wickets in the first game of the day to book their berth in the semifinals. At the same time, Yanam XI failed to qualify for the last four despite a 76-run victory over Mahe XI.

Pondicherry West XI climbed to third place in the points table to make it to the last four with ten points in ten matches, with four wins, four losses, and two no-results.

Meanwhile, Pondicherry South XI finished in second place despite losing the game with ten points in their account after ten matches. Pondicherry South XI also had four wins, four losses, and two no-results against their name.

However, Pondicherry South XI had a net run rate of +0.648 compared to Pondicherry West XI’s +0.586. With ten points in ten matches and a net run rate of +0.082, Pondicherry North XI finished fourth to qualify for the semifinals.

Karaikal XI finished at the top of the points table with 15 points in ten matches, including six wins, one defeat, and three no-results. On the other hand, Yanam XI finished fifth with nine points in ten matches. They missed the qualification by a whisker after notching up four wins, five losses, and one no-result.

Mahe XI were the first team to get eliminated from the tournament and they finished at the bottom of the league standings with six points in ten matches. They had two wins, six defeats, and two no-results in their account.

Logesh P’s unbeaten half-century takes Pondicherry West XI to the semifinals

In the first game of the day, Pondicherry West XI won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their bowlers did a wonderful job by restricting Pondicherry South XI to a mediocre total of 122/9 in 20 overs.

Tharun J was the highest scorer for Pondicherry South XI with 36 runs. Meanwhile, Harshith S bagged three wickets for Pondicherry West XI.

Opening the batting, Logesh P made the chase easy with an unbeaten half-century. He scored 58 runs off 41 deliveries as Pondicherry West XI completed the chase in 14.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

In the second match, Yanam XI batted first after winning the toss. After losing the opener Kaladi Nagur Babu in the second over of the game, Shiva Satish Varma came out to bat at number three.

He played a destructive knock of unbeaten 108 runs off 64 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and five maximums. Courtesy of his knock, Yanam XI posted a massive total of 185/2 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Mahe XI were never in the game as they were bundled out for 109 in 17.4 overs. Seven different bowlers accounted for one wicket each for Yanam XI, while P Adhi Narayana scalped two wickets.

