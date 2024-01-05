Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 6

Pondicherry South XI competed against Karaikal XI in the fifth match of Pondicherry T20 on Thursday, January 6, followed by Pondicherry West XI vs. Mahe XI on the same day. All six teams in the tournament have now played two games each.

Karaikal XI stand at the top of the table after their one-wicket against South XI on Thursday. South XI descended to the second spot with two points and a +1.684 NRR. West XI and Yanam XI occupy the third and fourth positions, with +0.755 and -0.625 NRR, respectively.

On the other hand, Mahe XI and Pondicherry North XI switched their positions as Mahe secured a close one-run win over West XI in the previous game.

Here's how the points table stands after day three:

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 Karaikal XI 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.185 2 Pondicherry South XI 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.684 3 Pondicherry West XI 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.775 4 Yanam XI 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.625 5 Mahe XI 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.975 6 Pondicherry North XI 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1

Rajaram’s all-round effort guides Karaikal to second win; Mahe's bowlers secure nail-biting victory

Karaikal XI registered their second straight win on Thursday, beating Pondicherry South XI by one wicket in the first game of the day.

South XI put in a poor batting effort, getting bowled out at 89/10. Tharun J (21 off 26) was the highest scorer, followed by Mohit Mittan with 15(11). Karthigesan S was the pick of the bowlers for Karaikal with a three-wicket haul while Rajaram S, Hari Prasad A, and Rajkumar R took two wickets each.

In reply, Karaikal chased down the target in 17.4 overs for the loss of nine wickets. The top and middle order collapsed by the end of the 11th over. However, Rajaram’s quick-fire knock of 19 off 15 balls propelled them to victory. Karan Kannan, Narayanlal Mohnji, and Mohit Mittan bagged two wickets apiece for South XI.

Mahe XI meanwhile, snatched a close one-run win against Pondicherry West XI. Batting first, they managed to post a total of 138/5 on the scoreboard, thanks to Vijeesh M's 43 and Saju Chothan's 32.

In reply, West XI made a commendable effort to approach the target, but a last-ball run-out ultimately left them one run short

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App