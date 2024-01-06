Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 8

Yanam XI competed against Pondicherry South XI in the seventh match on Friday (January 5), and Pondicherry West XI clashed with Pondicherry North XI in the following game.

Yanam XI find themselves in the fourth position in the standings with just one win in three games, following their second loss against South XI. Meanwhile, South XI holds the second spot despite a four-wicket defeat.

West XI who played their third game on Friday, jumped from third spot to first after their 50-run win over North XI. On the other hand, North XI continues to languish at the foot of the points table with three losses in as many games.

Here's how the Pondicherry T20 2024 points table stands after day four:

Rank Teams M W L T N/R NRR PTS 1 Pondicherry West XI 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.35 2 Pondicherry South XI 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.214 3 Karaikal XI 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.185 4 Yanam XI 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.548 5 Mahe XI 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.975 6 Pondicherry North XI 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.5

Karthikraja's fifty guides South XI to second victory; West XI's bowling attack propels them to top spot

On Friday, South XI registered their second win in the first game against Yanam XI by four wickets.

Yanam opted to bat first and posted a challenging 165-run target for the loss of four wickets. Kaladi Babu smashed an excellent 88-run knock of 56 balls and was backed by K Shiva Varma’s 32 and K Kumar’s 22. Love Kumar claimed two wickets for South XI while Karan Kannan and Tharun J picked up one wicket each.

In reply, South XI chased down the target with five balls to spare, thanks to Karthikraja Udayanarayan’s 58-run knock from 47 deliveries. Skipper M Sivamurgan (33) and Julian Jacab (24) also made decent contributions to the total. K Kishore Kumar and Varma took two wickets each for Yanam XI.

West XI beat North XI in the second game with a 50-run margin. Batting first, West XI posted a total of 140/10 where J Maniknandan top scored 35 off 23. Nishank L (33) and G Siddharth Yadav (24) also contributed some runs to the total.

Agash J and Shushruth VS were the key bowlers for North XI both taking three-wicket hauls. Rajakavi Rajagopal and Vikram Kumar also took two wickets each.

In reply, North XI’s opener Gautham Srinivas (32) was their top scorer while the rest of the team was bowled out at 90/10. Harshith MS and Krishnakumar S shined the West XI’s bowling attack as they took three wickets apiece. Farhan Imteyaz also grabbed two wickets while skipper M Mathan and Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan took one wicket each.

