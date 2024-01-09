Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 16 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Rajakavi Rajagopal

After rain finally relented in Pondicherry and after a massive eight washouts, two matches took place on Tuesday, January 9. Mahe XI and Pondicherry North XI won their respective matches beating Yanam XI and Karaikal XI respectively.

In the first match of the day, Mahe XI posted 127 runs in their 20 overs thanks to a collective effort from the batters. In response, Yanam XI could only reach 105 runs and were bundled out in 18 overs to go down by 22 runs.

Meanwhile, Pondicherry North XI finally managed to register their first win of the season beating the table toppers Karaikal XI. PNXI chased down 123 runs successfully thanks to their opener Sunil Kumar’s unbeaten 68 off 61 balls with three fours and two sixes,

That said, let us have a look at the list of most runs and wickets after match 16.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS BF Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kaladi Nagur Babu 4 4 - 126 88 92 31.5 136.96 - 1 16 3 2 Sivamurugan M 3 3 - 87 43 65 29 133.85 - - 16 1 3 Jayaprakash Manikandan"}">Jayaprakash Manikandan 2 2 - 77 42 56 38.5 137.5 - - 4 3 4 Vijeesh MM"}">Vijeesh MM 4 3 - 70 43 75 23.33 93.33 - - 3 3 5 Srajan Khare 1 1 1 69 69 57 - 121.05 - 1 6 1 6 P Sunil Kumar 1 1 1 68 68 61 - 111.48 - 1 3 2 7 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 3 3 - 67 58 58 22.33 115.52 - 1 1 4 8 Vikram Kumar 4 4 1 66 40 64 22 103.13 - - 2 6 9 Gautham Srinivas 4 4 - 62 32 63 15.5 98.41 - - 3 6 10 M Ramakrishna Varma 3 3 1 61 35 61 30.5 100 - - 1 4

Kaladi Nagar Babu continues to be on top of the highest run-getters list with 126 runs to his name in four matches, with 88 being his highest score. Sivamurugan is next on the list with 87 runs after three matches. Meanwhile, Jayaprakash Manikandan has amassed 77 runs in two outings and his strike rate of 137.50 is also the best among batters in the tournament.

Vijeesh MM is fourth, having scored 70 runs while Srajan Khare remains fifth with his 69-run knock in the only match he has played so far. Meanwhile, P Sunil Kumar of PNXI has stormed into the seventh position in his first match itself after smashing an unbeaten 68 in a match-winning effort.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 4 4 16 - 92 9 5/21 10.22 5.75 10.67 - 1 2 Harshith S 3 3 12 - 49 7 3/14 7 4.08 10.29 - - 3 Vijith A 4 4 11 - 57 7 4/23 8.14 5.18 9.43 1 - 4 S Rajaram 4 3 8.5 - 44 6 3/14 7.33 4.98 8.83 - - 5 Narayanlal 3 3 9 - 55 6 4/9 9.17 6.11 9 1 - 6 K Kishore Kumar 4 4 14 - 95 6 2/19 15.83 6.79 14 - - 7 M Mathan"}">M Mathan 3 3 11 1 48 5 4/11 9.6 4.36 13.2 1 - 8 Karthigesan S 4 3 10 - 61 5 3/23 12.2 6.1 12 - - 9 Siva Raju 4 3 10 - 61 5 2/18 12.2 6.1 12 - - 10 Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma 4 4 14.1 - 96 5 3/16 19.2 6.78 17 - -

Rajakavi Rajagopal is on top of this list having picked up nine wickets in just four matches with a five-wicket haul to his name. He is the only bowler so far to pick up five wickets in an innings. Harshith S and Vijith A are next with seven wickets each while S Rajaram, Narayanlal, and K Kishore Kumar have joined hands to pick six scalps each.

M Mathan started the tournament well with a four-wicket haul but has been able to pick only one wicket since and is seventh at the moment. Karthigesan, Siva Raju, and Malladi complete the top 10 list with five wickets each to show for their efforts.

