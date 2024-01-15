Cricket

Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 28 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Vikram Kumar

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 15, 2024 23:45 IST
Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs List
The ongoing Pondicherry T20 witnessed two more matches taking place on January 15. Pondicherry North XI faced off Mahe XI in the first match of the day while Yanam XI locked horns against the Karaikal XI to conclude the day.

Pondicherry North XI thumped the Mahe XI in a heavily one-sided encounter. They defended a modest total of 136 runs skittling the opposition out for just 70 runs in less than 15 overs. In the other game, Karaikal XI chased down the target of 159 runs winning the match by six wickets against YXI.

This win has only strengthened KXI’s position on top with 15 points. Meanwhile, two other sides, PSXI and PNXI, are sitting next at second and third place with 10 points respectively. With only one match to go for the remaining four teams and all the bottom three teams still in the hunt, the race for the knockouts is clearly heating up.

That said, let us have a look at the list of most runs and wickets after match 28

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR100504s6s
1Kaladi Nagur Babu88-2868835.75220130-33410
2Thamizhazhagan R8711915231.8319299.48-1135
3Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M7711875731.17141132.62-1257
4Logesh P66-1775929.5132134.09-1169
5Shiva Satish Varma88-1723421.5126136.51--714
6P Sunil Kumar5511706842.5151112.58-2117
7Gautham Srinivas88-1575619.63140112.14-1138
8K Sunil Kumar77-1453120.7116786.83--101
9Vikram Kumar"}">Vikram Kumar8851404546.67120116.67--113
10S Manikandan66-1316321.83118111.02-1174

Kaladi Nagar Babu continues to own the top position having amassed 286 runs so far in eight innings at an average of 35.75 and a strike-rate of 130. Next up on the list is Thamizhazhagan with 191 runs to his name at an average of almost 32. Sivamurugan M and Logesh P are separated in the table by just 10 runs having scored 187 and 177 runs respectively.

Shiva Satish Kumar completes the top five with 172 runs in eight matches so far at a strike rate of 136.51 which is the best among the top 10 batters.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45MD
1Rajakavi Rajagopal7724.4125155/218.335.079.87-1-
2Karthigesan-S8725141113/2312.825.6413.64---
3K Kishore Kumar8821.4169113/3215.367.811.82---
4Narayanlal441370104/975.387.82--
5Vikram Kumar8829171104/1017.15.917.41--
6Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan7717.3104102/410.45.9410.5--1
7Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma8828.1171103/1617.16.0716.9--1
8Omar Patni53115195/135.674.647.33-11
9Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan7725.114694/1116.225.816.781--
10Vijith A771911294/2312.445.8912.671--

Rajakavi Rajagopal is sitting pretty on top of this list with 15 scalps to his name in seven innings. He is one of the only two bowlers to pick up a five-wicket haul this season.

Karthigesan and K Kishore Kumar are tied at second with 11 wickets each while Naryanlal is next having picked 10 wickets so far. Vikram Kumar completes the top five in this list again with 10 scalps to his name.

