Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 28 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Vikram Kumar

The ongoing Pondicherry T20 witnessed two more matches taking place on January 15. Pondicherry North XI faced off Mahe XI in the first match of the day while Yanam XI locked horns against the Karaikal XI to conclude the day.

Pondicherry North XI thumped the Mahe XI in a heavily one-sided encounter. They defended a modest total of 136 runs skittling the opposition out for just 70 runs in less than 15 overs. In the other game, Karaikal XI chased down the target of 159 runs winning the match by six wickets against YXI.

This win has only strengthened KXI’s position on top with 15 points. Meanwhile, two other sides, PSXI and PNXI, are sitting next at second and third place with 10 points respectively. With only one match to go for the remaining four teams and all the bottom three teams still in the hunt, the race for the knockouts is clearly heating up.

That said, let us have a look at the list of most runs and wickets after match 28

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kaladi Nagur Babu 8 8 - 286 88 35.75 220 130 - 3 34 10 2 Thamizhazhagan R 8 7 1 191 52 31.83 192 99.48 - 1 13 5 3 Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M 7 7 1 187 57 31.17 141 132.62 - 1 25 7 4 Logesh P 6 6 - 177 59 29.5 132 134.09 - 1 16 9 5 Shiva Satish Varma 8 8 - 172 34 21.5 126 136.51 - - 7 14 6 P Sunil Kumar 5 5 1 170 68 42.5 151 112.58 - 2 11 7 7 Gautham Srinivas 8 8 - 157 56 19.63 140 112.14 - 1 13 8 8 K Sunil Kumar 7 7 - 145 31 20.71 167 86.83 - - 10 1 9 Vikram Kumar"}">Vikram Kumar 8 8 5 140 45 46.67 120 116.67 - - 11 3 10 S Manikandan 6 6 - 131 63 21.83 118 111.02 - 1 17 4

Kaladi Nagar Babu continues to own the top position having amassed 286 runs so far in eight innings at an average of 35.75 and a strike-rate of 130. Next up on the list is Thamizhazhagan with 191 runs to his name at an average of almost 32. Sivamurugan M and Logesh P are separated in the table by just 10 runs having scored 187 and 177 runs respectively.

Shiva Satish Kumar completes the top five with 172 runs in eight matches so far at a strike rate of 136.51 which is the best among the top 10 batters.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 7 7 24.4 125 15 5/21 8.33 5.07 9.87 - 1 - 2 Karthigesan-S 8 7 25 141 11 3/23 12.82 5.64 13.64 - - - 3 K Kishore Kumar 8 8 21.4 169 11 3/32 15.36 7.8 11.82 - - - 4 Narayanlal 4 4 13 70 10 4/9 7 5.38 7.8 2 - - 5 Vikram Kumar 8 8 29 171 10 4/10 17.1 5.9 17.4 1 - - 6 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 7 7 17.3 104 10 2/4 10.4 5.94 10.5 - - 1 7 Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma 8 8 28.1 171 10 3/16 17.1 6.07 16.9 - - 1 8 Omar Patni 5 3 11 51 9 5/13 5.67 4.64 7.33 - 1 1 9 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan 7 7 25.1 146 9 4/11 16.22 5.8 16.78 1 - - 10 Vijith A 7 7 19 112 9 4/23 12.44 5.89 12.67 1 - -

Rajakavi Rajagopal is sitting pretty on top of this list with 15 scalps to his name in seven innings. He is one of the only two bowlers to pick up a five-wicket haul this season.

Karthigesan and K Kishore Kumar are tied at second with 11 wickets each while Naryanlal is next having picked 10 wickets so far. Vikram Kumar completes the top five in this list again with 10 scalps to his name.

