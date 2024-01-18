Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 32 (Updated) ft. Logesh P and Hari Prasad A

After 30 league stage matches, it was time for the knockouts in the ongoing Pondicherry T20 2024 on Wednesday, January 17. Pondicherry North XI locked horns against Karaikal XI in the first semifinal while Pondicherry South XI faced the challenge from Pondicherry West XI in the second.

The first semifinal turned out to be a mouthwatering clash as Karaikal XI prevailed in the thriller by just one wicket. Batting first, PNXI mustered 138 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. Karaikal XI almost botched up the chase. But they kept their nerves to chase down the 139-run target with one ball and one wicket in hand to make it to the final of the competition.

The second semifinal turned out to be pretty one-sided. PWXI stormed into the final thumping their opponents PSXI. Batting first, PSXI could only muster 89 runs before getting bundled out in their final over. PWXI chased down the score pretty comfortably in less than 12 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

The final of the tournament will now take place on January 18 and is scheduled to be played at 5:30 PM IST.

That said, let us have a look at the list of most runs and wickets after match 16.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kaladi Nagur Babu 9 9 - 290 88 32.22 226 128.32 - 3 34 10 2 Logesh P 8 8 2 288 59 48 202 142.57 - 3 25 16 3 Satish Varma"}">Shiva Satish Varma 9 9 1 280 108 35 190 147.37 1 - 20 19 4 Thamizhazhagan R 8 7 1 191 52 31.83 192 99.48 - 1 13 5 5 Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M 9 9 1 191 57 23.88 147 129.93 - 1 26 7 6 K Sunil Kumar 8 8 - 189 44 23.63 206 91.75 - - 16 1 7 P Sunil Kumar 5 5 1 170 68 42.5 151 112.58 - 2 11 7 8 Vikram Kumar 9 9 5 168 45 42 154 109.09 - 3 14 3 9 Gautham Srinivas 8 8 - 157 56 19.63 140 112.14 - 1 13 8 10 Gopal Thivagar 8 8 2 150 38 25 117 128.21 - 1 10 6

Kaladi Nagar Babu is still on top with 290 runs to his name even as he has smashed three fifties in nine matches so far. Logesh P has jumped to second place with his performance in the last game and now has 288 runs to show for his efforts in just eight innings.

Shiva Satish Varma and Thamizhazhagan R are next with 280 and 222 runs to their name respectively. Sivamurugan M completes the top five list of most runs in the tournament this season having amassed 191 runs in nine matches.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 8 8 28.4 154 18 5/21 8.56 5.37 9.56 - 1 - 2 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan 9 9 32 170 15 5/11 11.33 5.31 12.8 1 1 - 3 Harshith S 8 7 27 139 13 3/14 10.69 5.15 12.46 - - - 4 Vikram Kumar 9 9 32 189 12 4/10 15.75 5.91 16 1 - 1 5 Karthigesan S 9 8 29 160 11 3/23 14.55 5.52 15.82 - - - 6 Hari Prasad A 7 6 22.3 135 11 3/21 12.27 6 12.27 - - 1 7 Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma 9 9 30.1 188 11 3/16 17.09 6.23 16.45 - - 1 8 K Kishore Kumar 8 8 21.4 169 11 3/32 15.36 7.8 11.82 - - - 9 Narayanlal 5 5 15 93 10 4/9 9.3 6.2 9 2 - - 10 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 9 9 20.2 138 10 2/4 13.8 6.79 12.2 - - 1

Rajakavi Rajagopal strengthened his position on top with three wickets in the semifinal and now has picked up 18 wickets in eight matches. Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan also jumped to second place with 15 wickets to his name. Harshith S, Vikram Kumar, and Karthigesan S are at the next three places respectively with 13, 12, and 11 wickets.

Perhaps, three more bowlers apart from Karthigesan have 11 wickets and they follow next in the top 10 list of highest wicket-takers this season.

