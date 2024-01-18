Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 33 (Updated) ft. Ameer Zeeshan and Harshith S 

After 30 league stage games and two semi-finals, Karaikal XI and Pondicherry West XI faced each other in the summit clash of the Pondicherry T20 2024 on Thursday, January 18.
Pondicherry West XI restricted Karaikal XI to a modest total of 163/9 from their twenty overs after winning the toss and electing to field. Karaikal XI lost an early wicket but recovered well to get their innings back on track. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could not post a big total.
Karthikesan R held the fort with a 42-ball 53. Thamizhazhagan R scored 26 runs but could not convert the start to a big score. B Balamurugam slammed a 10-ball 23 towards the end of the innings to take them past the 160-mark.
Harshith S was the pick of the bowlers for Pondicherry West XI, returning with figures of 3/21. Ameer Zeeshan picked up a couple of wickets as well.
It turned out to be a completely one-sided affair as far as the run-chase was concerned. Pondicherry West XI lost a couple of wickets inside seven overs. However, Ameer Zeeshan put up a brilliant all-round display in the final, firing with the bat as well. He smashed an unbeaten 47-ball 76.
Zeeshan found able support from Ragavan Ramamoorthy, who also remained unbeaten on 45 off just 32 deliveries. The duo stitched together a match-winning partnership as they scaled down the target in just 19 overs with eight wickets at their disposal. Hari Prasad and Karthigesan picked up a wicket apiece for Karaikal XI.
On that note, here’s a look at the lists of most run-getters and wicket-takers after the final.
Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list
Logesh P with 316 runs from nine innings jumps a place up to finish as the top run-getter of the tournament. Kaladi Nagar Babu, with 290 runs from nine matches, dropped one spot to take the second position.
Shiva Satish Varma, with 280 runs from nine innings, retains his third position on the list. Thamizhazhagan R scored 26 in the final, taking his tally to 248 runs from nine innings. He also retained his fourth spot. Sivamurugan M wraps up the top five with 191 runs from nine matches.
Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list
Rajakavi Rajagopal, with 18 scalps in eight matches, retains his position to finish as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. With three wickets in the final, Harshith S moved up to the second position with 16 wickets from eight innings.
Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan slipped to the third position with 15 wickets to his name. Karthigesan S jumped a place to the fourth position with 12 wickets at an average of 14.92. Vikram Kumar slipped a place down to fifth with 12 wickets, averaging 15.75.
Hari Prasad A also finished with 12 wickets but failed to make the top five due to his inferior average (13.17).
