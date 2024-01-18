Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 33 (Updated) ft. Ameer Zeeshan and Harshith S 

After 30 league stage games and two semi-finals, Karaikal XI and Pondicherry West XI faced each other in the summit clash of the Pondicherry T20 2024 on Thursday, January 18.

Pondicherry West XI restricted Karaikal XI to a modest total of 163/9 from their twenty overs after winning the toss and electing to field. Karaikal XI lost an early wicket but recovered well to get their innings back on track. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could not post a big total.

Karthikesan R held the fort with a 42-ball 53. Thamizhazhagan R scored 26 runs but could not convert the start to a big score. B Balamurugam slammed a 10-ball 23 towards the end of the innings to take them past the 160-mark.

Harshith S was the pick of the bowlers for Pondicherry West XI, returning with figures of 3/21. Ameer Zeeshan picked up a couple of wickets as well.

It turned out to be a completely one-sided affair as far as the run-chase was concerned. Pondicherry West XI lost a couple of wickets inside seven overs. However, Ameer Zeeshan put up a brilliant all-round display in the final, firing with the bat as well. He smashed an unbeaten 47-ball 76.

Zeeshan found able support from Ragavan Ramamoorthy, who also remained unbeaten on 45 off just 32 deliveries. The duo stitched together a match-winning partnership as they scaled down the target in just 19 overs with eight wickets at their disposal. Hari Prasad and Karthigesan picked up a wicket apiece for Karaikal XI.

On that note, here’s a look at the lists of most run-getters and wicket-takers after the final.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Logesh P 9 9 2 316 59 45.14 222 142.34 - 3 27 18 2 Kaladi Nagur Babu 9 9 - 290 88 32.22 226 128.32 - 3 34 10 3 Shiva Satish Varma 9 9 1 280 108 35 190 147.37 1 - 20 19 4 Thamizhazhagan R 10 9 1 248 52 31 239 103.77 - 1 18 7 5 Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M 9 9 1 191 57 23.88 147 129.93 - 1 26 7 6 K Sunil Kumar 8 8 - 189 44 23.63 206 91.75 - - 16 1 7 P Sunil Kumar 5 5 1 170 68 42.5 151 112.58 - 2 11 7 8 Vikram Kumar 9 9 5 168 45 42 154 109.09 - 3 14 3 9 L NIshank 8 8 1 158 39 22.57 159 99.37 - - 13 7 10 Gautham Srinivas 9 9 - 157 56 17.44 142 110.56 - 1 13 8

Logesh P with 316 runs from nine innings jumps a place up to finish as the top run-getter of the tournament. Kaladi Nagar Babu, with 290 runs from nine matches, dropped one spot to take the second position.

Shiva Satish Varma, with 280 runs from nine innings, retains his third position on the list. Thamizhazhagan R scored 26 in the final, taking his tally to 248 runs from nine innings. He also retained his fourth spot. Sivamurugan M wraps up the top five with 191 runs from nine matches.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 8 8 28.4 154 18 5/21 8.56 5.37 9.56 - 1 - 2 Harshith S 9 8 31 160 16 3/14 10 5.16 11.63 - - - 3 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan 10 10 36 201 15 5/11 13.4 5.58 14.4 1 1 1 4 Karthigesan S 10 9 32 179 12 3/23 14.92 5.59 16 - - - 5 Vikram Kumar 9 9 32 189 12 4/10 15.75 5.91 16 1 - - 6 Hari Prasad A 8 7 26.3 158 12 3/21 13.17 5.96 13.25 - - 1 7 Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma 9 9 30.1 188 11 3/16 17.09 6.23 16.45 - - 1 8 K Kishore Kumar 8 8 21.4 169 11 3/32 15.36 7.8 11.82 - - - 9 Narayanlal 5 5 15 93 10 4/9 9.3 6.2 9 2 - - 10 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 9 9 20.2 138 10 2/4 13.8 6.79 12.2 - - 1

Rajakavi Rajagopal, with 18 scalps in eight matches, retains his position to finish as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. With three wickets in the final, Harshith S moved up to the second position with 16 wickets from eight innings.

Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan slipped to the third position with 15 wickets to his name. Karthigesan S jumped a place to the fourth position with 12 wickets at an average of 14.92. Vikram Kumar slipped a place down to fifth with 12 wickets, averaging 15.75.

Hari Prasad A also finished with 12 wickets but failed to make the top five due to his inferior average (13.17).

